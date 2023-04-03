Pokémon GO responds to the controversy of its new changes

The vice president of Pokémon GO offers an interview in which he responds to the game’s controversy, explaining the reason for the new changes.

In the last few days, Niantic has announced a series of important changes for Pokémon GO that have angered the fans. The new limits and increased prices for Remote Raids have led the community to call for a boycott of the game and even organize a strike. In the middle of the storm, the team wanted to speak out. He Vice President of Pokémon GO ha answered to the controversy of the game changes.

Ed Wu has offered some statements to Eurogamer in which he has explained why have they made these changes. As he emphasizes, the main reason is to balance the experience and guarantee the health of Pokémon GO in the long term:

the goal is keep Remote Raids as part of Pokémon GO, but do it sustainably. The change is necessary for the long-term health of the game and our principles of inviting players to go outside and explore the world together. The world has gone out again and Remote Raid Passes have started to dominate the overall experience in ways we didn’t expect. They have become a kind of shortcut when playing. We have seen imbalance because the current price of Remote Raid Passes is equal to that of the Premium Raid Pass, which distorts the in-game economy, making it unsustainable in the long term. Ed Wu, Vice President at Pokémon GO

Wu also comments that the number of affected players for the daily limit is “relatively small” and that it does not quite fit in with the average player of Pokémon GO. Even so, the big problem is once again the amount of money that moves around Remote Raids, which unbalances the experience, even for a small number of players.

It seems that the vice president compare these passes to shortcuts or tricks found in other games and, therefore, they have sought to establish a limit. Only in this way, he believes, can the right balance be struck so that everyone has a satisfactory and equitable experience.

And you, What do you think of the new restrictions? Pokémon GO?

