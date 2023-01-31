Pokémon GO reveals the Primal Tremor event: all the details

We continue to receive news for fans of Pokémon GO! Interesting details about this popular mobile app have been confirmed today.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have been able to know the announcement of the event Primal Tremor, focused on Rayquaza. You have all the details below:

Trainers: Hordes of Pokémon discovered in the Hoenn region, such as Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, will appear during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global)! Take the opportunity to stock up on capture items and catch up with these familiar friends during the Primal Tremor event. Trainers attending the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon before the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). Check out the event page for all the details on how to attend. Primal Tremor From Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time) wild encounters The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently. Treecko Torchic mudkip wurmple Whismur number Barboach Some Trainers might even run into these Pokémon! Grovyle Combusken marshtomp absol event bonuses Double XP for evolving Pokémon. Raid-Kampfe The following Pokémon will appear in raids. one star raids three star raids Grovyle Combusken marshtomp five star raids Rayquaza Mega Raids Latias latios Featured Attacks Premiere Rayquaza Raid Rayquaza found from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. local time, will know the Vast Impact charge attack. Trainer Battles : 50 power. This move lowers your opponent’s attack stat.

: 50 power. This move lowers your opponent’s attack stat. gyms and raids: 35 power Field Research Tasks New Hoenn-inspired Field Research Tasks! Complete the research tasks to get items that will help you get everything ready for the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). collection challenge A Primal Tremor Collection Challenge is here! Complete the collection challenge dedicated to evolution to receive more Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar. event stickers You can get stickers inspired by the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn by turning PokéStops and opening gifts. Always pay attention to your surroundings and abide by the regulations of your local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, turn on push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date. —The Pokémon GO team

What do you think?

