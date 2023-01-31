Pokémon GO reveals the Primal Tremor event: all the details

We continue to receive news for fans of Pokémon GO! Interesting details about this popular mobile app have been confirmed today.
What’s new in Pokémon GO
Specifically, we have been able to know the announcement of the event Primal Tremor, focused on Rayquaza. You have all the details below:
Trainers:
Hordes of Pokémon discovered in the Hoenn region, such as Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, will appear during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global)! Take the opportunity to stock up on capture items and catch up with these familiar friends during the Primal Tremor event.
Trainers attending the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon before the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). Check out the event page for all the details on how to attend.
Primal Tremor
From Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time)
wild encounters
The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently.
Treecko
Torchic
mudkip
wurmple
Whismur
number
Barboach
Some Trainers might even run into these Pokémon!
Grovyle
Combusken
marshtomp
absol
event bonuses
Double XP for evolving Pokémon.
Raid-Kampfe
The following Pokémon will appear in raids.
one star raids
three star raids
Grovyle
Combusken
marshtomp
five star raids
Rayquaza
Mega Raids
Latias
latios
Featured Attacks Premiere
Rayquaza
Raid Rayquaza found from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. local time, will know the Vast Impact charge attack.
- Trainer Battles: 50 power. This move lowers your opponent’s attack stat.
- gyms and raids: 35 power
Field Research Tasks
New Hoenn-inspired Field Research Tasks!
Complete the research tasks to get items that will help you get everything ready for the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global).
collection challenge
A Primal Tremor Collection Challenge is here!
Complete the collection challenge dedicated to evolution to receive more Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar.
event stickers
You can get stickers inspired by the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn by turning PokéStops and opening gifts.
Always pay attention to your surroundings and abide by the regulations of your local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, turn on push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date.
—The Pokémon GO team
What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.
