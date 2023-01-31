Pokémon GO reveals the Primal Tremor event: all the details

We continue to receive news for fans of Pokémon GO! Interesting details about this popular mobile app have been confirmed today.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have been able to know the announcement of the event Primal Tremor, focused on Rayquaza. You have all the details below:

Trainers:

Hordes of Pokémon discovered in the Hoenn region, such as Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, will appear during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global)! Take the opportunity to stock up on capture items and catch up with these familiar friends during the Primal Tremor event.

Trainers attending the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon before the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). Check out the event page for all the details on how to attend.

Primal Tremor

From Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time)

wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently.

Treecko

Treecko

Torchic*

Torchic

mudkip*

mudkip

Wurmple*

wurmple

Whismur*

Whismur

number*

number

Barboach*

Barboach

Some Trainers might even run into these Pokémon!

Grovyle*

Grovyle

Combusken*

Combusken

Marshtomp*

marshtomp

absolute*

absol

event bonuses

Double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Raid-Kampfe

The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

one star raids

three star raids

Grovyle*

Grovyle

Combusken*

Combusken

Marshtomp*

marshtomp

five star raids

Rayquaza*

Rayquaza

Mega Raids

Latias*

Latias

Latios*

latios

Field Research Tasks

New Hoenn-inspired Field Research Tasks!

Complete the research tasks to get items that will help you get everything ready for the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global).

collection challenge

A Primal Tremor Collection Challenge is here!

Complete the collection challenge dedicated to evolution to receive more Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar.

event stickers

You can get stickers inspired by the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn by turning PokéStops and opening gifts.

Always pay attention to your surroundings and abide by the regulations of your local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, turn on push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date.

—The Pokémon GO team

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.

Font.

Source link

