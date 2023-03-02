Pokémon Go – Rising Heroes: Pokémon from each hemisphere and when Season 10 ends

The Rising Heroes Season is the tenth of Pokémon Go.
This season brings the return of Elite Raid Battles to Pokémon Go and brings new paid research to the game. There will also be numerous events, such as Community Days.
As in previous seasons, the Rising Heroes Season brings changes to the Eggs, the season encounters and the Pokémon appearing in the northern and southern hemispheres.
On this page you will find:
Pokémon Go – Rising Heroes Dates : When does Rising Heroes Season end?
The Rising Heroes season begins on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and ends Thursday June 1 at 10:00 (local time).
Go Battle League Season 14 will be held during this period, and as usual, three leagues and several special cups will be held.
Rising Heroes Season Bonuses in Pokémon Go
There will be three bonuses active during the Rising Heroes Season in Pokémon Go. The first is that Pokémon that participate in remote raids will deal more damage.
The last two have to do with Team Go Rocket: Grunts will appear more often at PokéStops and all Trainers will receive extra Stardust from their encounters with Team Go Rocket.
As in the previous season, there will be multiple Pokémon available as Research Achievements during the Rising Heroes Season.
From Wednesday, March 1 to Thursday, June 1, you can find Parasect, Pinsir, Snorlax, Gible, Furfrou or Goomy by completing the Research Achievements.
Rising Heroes Season Schedule in Pokémon Go
Below you will find all the information we have about the Rising Heroes Season schedule in Pokémon Go.
Although they technically arrived in the final days of the Season of Odd Wishes, Gimmighoul Forma Andante and Gholdengo are now available in Pokémon Go. They are the first Pokémon from the Paldea Pokédex to arrive in the game and to add them to the Pokémon Go Pokédex you will have to connect the game to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.
When the Rising Heroes Season begins, you will be able to purchase a ticket for a season-long investigation. It’s called Willow’s Closet and it allows you to get clothes associated with Professor Willow and capture a Melmetal that knows the Steel-type Double Ironfist charged attack.
If you buy this mission, you will have to Complete Willow’s Closet before Thursday, June 1 to unlock all rewards.
Elite Raids will return during the Rising Heroes Season!
In these raids will appear Regieleki and Regidrago, members of the legendary Regi family that first appeared in the Snows of the Crown DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Regieleki is an Electric type and Regidrago is a Dragon type.
Elite Raids will return on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, April 9. We are not yet clear on the exact hours or availability of the Regis on those days.
The first event of the Rising Heroes Season will be Target Capture, which will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.
Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan will appear more often in the wild during the event. Hitmontop encounters will be available to you by completing event-exclusive Field Research, and all 7km Eggs collected during the event will hatch in Tyrogue. Also, the chances of getting one of these Pokémon in Shiny form will be increased.
You’ll also be able to get double XP by catching a Pokémon with Good, Great, Excellent, or Curveball throws, and there will be a temporary research that will test your Poké Ball throwing skills during the event.
We already have dates for the first events of Season 10: Rising Heroes:
- Capture Target – Sunday March 5 from 10am to 8pm (local time)
- festival of colors – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 14
- March Community Day– Saturday March 18 from 2pm to 5pm (local time) – Unknown Pokémon
- A Street Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover – Tuesday March 21 to Wednesday March 29
- Go Fighting Day: Jericor – Saturday March 25
- April Community Day (1st) – Saturday April 15 (unknown Pokémon)
- April Community Day (second) – Saturday April 29 (unknown Pokémon)
- May Community Day – Thursday May 25 (unknown Pokémon)
At the time of writing this guide we do not know which Pokémon will appear in the upcoming Community Day events.
Go Battle League Season 14 will take place on the same dates as the Rising Heroes Season.
These Pokémon will appear in raids:
- Tornadus Avatar Form – Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8
- ho-oh – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21
- Thundurus Avatar Form – Tuesday March 21 to Tuesday March 28
These are the next confirmed Mega Evolutions for Mega Raids:
- Mega Charizard Y – Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8
- Mega Medicham – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21
- Mega Venusaur – Tuesday March 21 to Tuesday March 28
- Mega Alakazam – Tuesday March 28 to Monday April 10
We also have some of the Hours of the Featured Pokémon of the Rising Heroes Season:
- Eevee and Double Transfer Candies – Tuesday March 7
- Rowlett and Double XP for Evolving – Tuesday March 14
- Litten and Double Stardust to Capture – Tuesday March 21
- Popplio and Double XP for Capturing – Tuesday March 28
The Rising Heroes Season will make all Pokémon have XXS and XXL versions. There will also be new stickers in the in-game store, spinning PokéStops or opening Gifts.
Pokémon from each Hemisphere and appearances in the wild during Season 10: Rising Heroes in Pokémon Go
As in previous seasons, some Pokémon will appear more often in the wild depending on which hemisphere you live in during Season 10: Rising Heroes:
|Area
|Pokemon
|North Hemisphere
|scarmory
swablu
snivy
tepig
oshawott
deino
Helioptile
|Southern hemisphere
|Chikorite
Cyndaquil
totodile
larvitar
scraggy
alomomola
Stuffful
|cities
|Voltorb
Porygon
Togetic
Gardevoir
purrloin
trubbish
Elgyem
|forests
|mankey
Exeggutor
Shuckle
Zorua
Stunfisk
Formantis
morelull
|Mountains
|Aerodactyl
snorlax
Whismur
Mawile
Aron
medicham
woobat
|beaches and water
|psyduck
slow poke
Hisui’s Qwilfish
mantine
Lumineon
Frillish
goomy
It will also include changes to Eggs. These are some (but not all!) of the Pokémon that will appear from Eggs during Season 10:
|Egg
|Pokemon
|2km
|bellsprout
igglybuff
Trapinch
Cottonee
|5km
|Machop
flirt
bonsley
|5km (Synchro Adventure)
|shinx
Cranids
Shieldon
Happy
Frillish
|10km
|Tyrunt
amura
Togedemaru
jangmo-o
|10km (Adventure Sync)
|Dratini
beldum
Gible
goomy
rockruff
|7km
|Hisui’s Growlithe
Hisui’s Voltorb
Hisui’s Qwilfish
Hisui’s sneezeel
What are Pokémon Go Seasons?
First introduced in December 2020, Seasons are three-month in-game periods that will tie together multiple events with the same theme, debuting by adding new features and improvements to the game.
Among these changes are:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn each Season: Some creatures will spawn more often (or less) in the wild during these periods
- Changes to Pokémon that appear in Eggs and in Raid Battles
- Certain Pokémon will appear more (or less) in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere based on the seasons in the real world.
- Some Mega Evolutions will have more importance, receiving a power boost throughout certain seasons.
- New Deerling Shapes
- A new Go Battle League Season, which will last the same as the seasons
- XP increase for solving certain activities, for example five-star raids.
- Other general quality of life improvements
- New Temporary Events
- new pokemon
In addition to these changes from one Season to another, specific new features will also be introduced and existing functionalities will be tweaked.
If you want to know more about the previous Seasons of Pokémon Go, we have pages on the Holiday Season, Season of Legends, Season of Discoveries, Season of Mischief, Season of Legacy, Season of Alola, Season of Go, Season of Light and Season Unique Events.
Have fun during Season 10: Rising Heroes!