Pokémon Go – Rising Heroes: Pokémon from each hemisphere and when Season 10 ends

The Rising Heroes Season is the tenth of Pokémon Go.

This season brings the return of Elite Raid Battles to Pokémon Go and brings new paid research to the game. There will also be numerous events, such as Community Days.

As in previous seasons, the Rising Heroes Season brings changes to the Eggs, the season encounters and the Pokémon appearing in the northern and southern hemispheres.

On this page you will find:

Pokémon Go – Rising Heroes Dates : When does Rising Heroes Season end? The Rising Heroes season begins on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and ends Thursday June 1 at 10:00 (local time). Go Battle League Season 14 will be held during this period, and as usual, three leagues and several special cups will be held.

Rising Heroes Season Bonuses in Pokémon Go There will be three bonuses active during the Rising Heroes Season in Pokémon Go. The first is that Pokémon that participate in remote raids will deal more damage. The last two have to do with Team Go Rocket: Grunts will appear more often at PokéStops and all Trainers will receive extra Stardust from their encounters with Team Go Rocket. As in the previous season, there will be multiple Pokémon available as Research Achievements during the Rising Heroes Season. From Wednesday, March 1 to Thursday, June 1, you can find Parasect, Pinsir, Snorlax, Gible, Furfrou or Goomy by completing the Research Achievements.

Rising Heroes Season Schedule in Pokémon Go Below you will find all the information we have about the Rising Heroes Season schedule in Pokémon Go. Although they technically arrived in the final days of the Season of Odd Wishes, Gimmighoul Forma Andante and Gholdengo are now available in Pokémon Go. They are the first Pokémon from the Paldea Pokédex to arrive in the game and to add them to the Pokémon Go Pokédex you will have to connect the game to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.



When the Rising Heroes Season begins, you will be able to purchase a ticket for a season-long investigation. It’s called Willow’s Closet and it allows you to get clothes associated with Professor Willow and capture a Melmetal that knows the Steel-type Double Ironfist charged attack. If you buy this mission, you will have to Complete Willow’s Closet before Thursday, June 1 to unlock all rewards. Elite Raids will return during the Rising Heroes Season! In these raids will appear Regieleki and Regidrago, members of the legendary Regi family that first appeared in the Snows of the Crown DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Regieleki is an Electric type and Regidrago is a Dragon type. Elite Raids will return on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, April 9. We are not yet clear on the exact hours or availability of the Regis on those days.

The first event of the Rising Heroes Season will be Target Capture, which will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan will appear more often in the wild during the event. Hitmontop encounters will be available to you by completing event-exclusive Field Research, and all 7km Eggs collected during the event will hatch in Tyrogue. Also, the chances of getting one of these Pokémon in Shiny form will be increased. You’ll also be able to get double XP by catching a Pokémon with Good, Great, Excellent, or Curveball throws, and there will be a temporary research that will test your Poké Ball throwing skills during the event. We already have dates for the first events of Season 10: Rising Heroes: Capture Target – Sunday March 5 from 10am to 8pm (local time)

– Sunday March 5 from 10am to 8pm (local time) festival of colors – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 14

– Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 14 March Community Day – Saturday March 18 from 2pm to 5pm (local time) – Unknown Pokémon

– Saturday March 18 from 2pm to 5pm (local time) – Unknown Pokémon A Street Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover – Tuesday March 21 to Wednesday March 29

– Tuesday March 21 to Wednesday March 29 Go Fighting Day: Jericor – Saturday March 25

– Saturday March 25 April Community Day (1st) – Saturday April 15 (unknown Pokémon)

– Saturday April 15 (unknown Pokémon) April Community Day (second) – Saturday April 29 (unknown Pokémon)

– Saturday April 29 (unknown Pokémon) May Community Day – Thursday May 25 (unknown Pokémon) At the time of writing this guide we do not know which Pokémon will appear in the upcoming Community Day events. Go Battle League Season 14 will take place on the same dates as the Rising Heroes Season. These Pokémon will appear in raids: Tornadus Avatar Form – Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8

– Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8 ho-oh – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21

– Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21 Thundurus Avatar Form – Tuesday March 21 to Tuesday March 28 These are the next confirmed Mega Evolutions for Mega Raids: Mega Charizard Y – Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8

– Wednesday March 1 to Wednesday March 8 Mega Medicham – Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21

– Wednesday March 8 to Tuesday March 21 Mega Venusaur – Tuesday March 21 to Tuesday March 28

– Tuesday March 21 to Tuesday March 28 Mega Alakazam – Tuesday March 28 to Monday April 10 We also have some of the Hours of the Featured Pokémon of the Rising Heroes Season: Eevee and Double Transfer Candies – Tuesday March 7

– Tuesday March 7 Rowlett and Double XP for Evolving – Tuesday March 14

– Tuesday March 14 Litten and Double Stardust to Capture – Tuesday March 21

– Tuesday March 21 Popplio and Double XP for Capturing – Tuesday March 28 The Rising Heroes Season will make all Pokémon have XXS and XXL versions. There will also be new stickers in the in-game store, spinning PokéStops or opening Gifts.

Pokémon from each Hemisphere and appearances in the wild during Season 10: Rising Heroes in Pokémon Go As in previous seasons, some Pokémon will appear more often in the wild depending on which hemisphere you live in during Season 10: Rising Heroes: Area Pokemon North Hemisphere scarmory

swablu

snivy

tepig

oshawott

deino

Helioptile Southern hemisphere Chikorite

Cyndaquil

totodile

larvitar

scraggy

alomomola

Stuffful cities Voltorb

Porygon

Togetic

Gardevoir

purrloin

trubbish

Elgyem forests mankey

Exeggutor

Shuckle

Zorua

Stunfisk

Formantis

morelull Mountains Aerodactyl

snorlax

Whismur

Mawile

Aron

medicham

woobat beaches and water psyduck

slow poke

Hisui’s Qwilfish

mantine

Lumineon

Frillish

goomy It will also include changes to Eggs. These are some (but not all!) of the Pokémon that will appear from Eggs during Season 10: Egg Pokemon 2km bellsprout

igglybuff

Trapinch

Cottonee 5km Machop

flirt

bonsley 5km (Synchro Adventure) shinx

Cranids

Shieldon

Happy

Frillish 10km Tyrunt

amura

Togedemaru

jangmo-o 10km (Adventure Sync) Dratini

beldum

Gible

goomy

rockruff 7km Hisui’s Growlithe

Hisui’s Voltorb

Hisui’s Qwilfish

Hisui’s sneezeel