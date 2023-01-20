Pokémon GO: Saturday, January 21, 2023, the second Community Day of the month will take place | Niantic | video games | DEPOR-PLAY

Pokémon GO announced that January 2023 will feature two Community Days. This event brings together people from all over the world so that they can capture a specific creature and in case of evolving it, they will obtain a special movement.

Community Day has been scheduled for January 21, from 2 to 5 in the afternoon. Larvitar will appear more frequently and if you are lucky, a shiny or shiny one will appear.

“Classic Community Day returns in January! This event will feature Larvitar, the Rock Skin Pokémon”, details Niantic, the developer company, about this special event.

In case you manage to evolve a Larvitar to Tyranitar, you will get the special movement Anti-Aircraft, which has 12 power in trainer battles and 16 in gyms and raids.

“Evolve a Pupitar (the evolution of Larvitar) during the event or up to two hours after it ends (from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) to get a Tyranitar that knows the Anti-Air fast attack”, explains the blog.

Community Day Bonus

Triple XP for catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take some snapshots during Classic Community Day for a surprise!

Remember that for one dollar you can also access the special investigation. It is also allowed to give a ticket to a friend or family member; just go to the store and tap on the research entry and hit the “Gift” button.

