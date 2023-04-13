Pokémon GO shares a new gift code redeemable until April 14

Pokémon GOthe augmented reality mobile game, has recently released on social networks a new promo code for Spain and the rest of the world as reported from the Twitter account of PokéXperto. If you want to get the prizes of this code, pay attention because it will only be available a few hours. Below we tell you in this news everything you need to know to easily exchange it both in Android as iOS.

New promotional code for Pokémon GO with Super Balls and Potions

If you like redeem the new code Pokémon GO promo here below we share it with you:

3ZQZD2H6BBVT4: when redeeming it you get 5 Super Balls and 5 Potions.

New Pokémon GO code to get a few items in the game (see image). 📊 3ZQZD2H6BBVT4

📆 Until April 14 (limited number of uses) pic.twitter.com/iR16uOgAEI— PokéXperto (@pokexperto) April 12, 2023

You can directly copy this code to get your rewards. We remind you that it is only available as deadline until this same Friday April 14 of 2023 (beyond that date you will no longer be able to exchange it to obtain your prize) and that it also has a limited number of uses unknown, so at any time it could run out. In addition, it should be noted that, as always, these kinds of codes are valid one time per account.

How to redeem codes in Pokémon GO

To redeem a promotional code in your Pokémon GO account you only have to follow a few simple steps. Depending on the platform on which you play the title, you will have to do one thing or another. Here below we explain the steps to follow in both Android and iOS.

Redeem code on Android

if you play from android too easy. In the overview map view, touch the main menu of the pokeball .

too easy. In the overview map view, touch the main menu of the . Now tap the button Store .

. Go to the bottom of the store, where a box appears that says “Promotions” .

. Enter the code in the text field and when finished tap Redeem. You should now receive the code objects.

Redeem code on iOS

In the case of devices apple mobiles with iOS system, a code cannot be redeemed from the application itself.

with iOS system, a code cannot be redeemed from the application itself. For this you must Enter this official link.

Sign in with the your account credentials from Pokemon Go.

from Pokemon Go. Type the code of the promotional offer.

of the promotional offer. Redeem the code and next time you enter the game You should already have the free items in your inventory.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



