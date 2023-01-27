Pokémon GO: Signs point to upcoming Scarlet and Purple news

The last update carried out Pokémon GO has introduced small changes to the title for smart devices. However, there are certain indications that may be allowing us to glimpse that some new Scarlet and Purple Pokémon.

The new update keeps us a particular mystery in the numbers of the pokedex. In the old place there were three digits, but now they have been changed to 4 digits. This fact could be due to two factors. The first could be due to the fact that the official numbers of the National Pokedex for each Pokemon which has been added to scarlet and purple. On the other hand, it could be that there is going to be a crossover event soon with Pokemon of the seventh generation.

Many users speculate with a crossover event coming soon, possibly a surprise like the pokemon day which is carried out February 27, which is one month left. In addition, all this has begun to attract speculation about the arrival of the compatibility of Pokémon HOME a Pokemon Scarlet and Purple Coming Soon.

On the other hand, the rest of the changes in the update are certainly minor, although some have not been very pleasant for some players. For example, a series of indicators have been added on the PC number if they have some external factor, such as lures or mystery boxes. Additionally, there are complaints from some players about visual issues and times when the game freezes while raiding.

However, there’s also this going on. pic.twitter.com/SXqvz7aOcy — Arjun Patel (@ArjunPatel20) January 27, 2023

Would you like a crossover event in Pokémon GO? Have you noticed anything strange after the last update? We read you.