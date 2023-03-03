Pokémon GO: Soon Mega-Medicham and Bruxish debut at the Festival of Colors 2023

This next March 8, 2023 will start up again in Pokémon GO the event of Festival of Colors. The popular augmented reality mobile title will host a lot of news for several days, including the debuts of new Pokémon such as Mega-Medicham and Bruxish, among others. You don’t want to miss anything? Pay attention because below we tell you all the details and dates scheduled for this event.

The Festival of Colors of #PokemonGO come back in 2023! Two Pokémon will debut in Pokémon GO! 🎨https://t.co/QqT3D59NT6 pic.twitter.com/a0ZcHZXRZE– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) March 2, 2023

Event Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO: Dates and times

The new Festival of Colors 2023 event for Pokémon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event will end: on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

pokemon debuts

The following pokemon will debut for the first time in Pokémon GO thanks to this event:

Mega Medicham: It comes for the first time to the mega raids.

It comes for the first time to the mega raids. Bruxish: the Grinding Pokémon, arrives for the first time.

event bonuses

During this event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

The Bait Modules: activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots: during the event for a surprise (you might run into Shiny Smeargle).

during the event for a surprise (you might run into Shiny Smeargle). Friendship levels: They will increase twice as fast.

They will increase twice as fast. Commemorative Colors: you will find a lot of intense surprises when you pass near the PokéStops.

you will find a lot of intense surprises when you pass near the PokéStops. Collection Challenge: complete it before the end of the event to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

complete it before the end of the event to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module. Clothes for the avatar: New avatar items will be available for sale in the in-game store during the event and will remain available after the event. In addition, the new Lanzacolores Pose will be available.

Pokémon that will appear in the event

During the Festival of Colors 2023 event there will be a lot of pokemon to catch They will come out more often. Here below we show you the featured Pokémon (all those marked with an asterisk have a chance to spawn shiny):

Pokemon by wild encounters

These Pokémon can be find in the wild while the event lasts:

stop*

Krabby*

Koffing*

Nature*

Wobbuffet*

Shuckle*

Wingull*

Burmy Trunk Plant*

Burmy Trunk Sand*

Burmy Trunk Trash*

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

pokemon in raids

These will be the Pokémon that will appear in raids of the event:

1 Star Raids: Espurr*, Rockruff*, Mareanie and Bruxish.

Espurr*, Rockruff*, Mareanie and Bruxish. 3 Star Raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor*, Cryogonal, and Druddigon*.

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor*, Cryogonal, and Druddigon*. 5 Star Raids: Ho-Oh*.

Ho-Oh*. Mega Raids: Mega Medicham*.

Field Research Task Encounters

Upon completing the field research tasks of the event you will be able to find the following Pokémon (remember that the different styles of Oricorio are regional exclusives):

Alolan Grimer*

Castform*

Castform Sunform*

Castform Rainform*

Castform Snow Form*

Burmy Trunk Plant*

Burmy Trunk Sand*

Burmy Trunk Trash*

Oricorio Passionate Style

Oricorio Anime Style

Placid Style Oricorio

Oricorio Refined Style

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



