Pokémon Go: Spring Blooms 2023 – Collection Challenge and Field Investigations

The event spring blooms returns in 2023 with the release of Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go.
While searching for Cutiefly in Pokémon Go, you may also want to spend some time completing the Spring Blooms Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive field investigations.
Spring Blooms also brings with it a round of new costumed Pokémon, including Cherry Blossom-wearing Eevee and Pikachu. If you want to add even more Pokémon with flowers to your collection, be sure to participate in this year’s Spring Blooms event!
On this page you will find:
Spring Blooms Collection Challenge – List of all Pokémon in Pokémon Go
The Spring Blooms Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, April 10 at 8pm (local time). So if you want to complete the challenge and add it to your Elite Collector’s Medal, you’ll need to complete it before this date.
These are the Pokémon you must catch in the Spring Blooms Collection Challenge:
- Whismur (in the wild)
- Bunnelby (in the wild)
- Buneary with Flower Crown (in the wild)
- Marill (in the wild)
- Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (in the wild, 2km Eggs, 1-star raids and field research)
- Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (in the wild, 1-star raids and field research)
- Cutiefly (in the wild, 1-star raids and 2km Eggs)
- Ribombee (through evolution)
- Diggersby (through evolution)
- Lopunny (through evolution)
rewards: 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg.
Spring Blooms – Field Research in Pokémon Go
You can receive exclusive Field Research from the Spring Blooms 2023 event in Pokémon Go during the days it is active.
Although you will be able to complete them after the event ends, we recommend completing them earlier because they will help you complete the Blooms Spring 2023 Collection Challenge.
These are the Field Investigations of the Spring Blooms 2023 event in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch 1 Egg – Eevee with Cherry Blossoms or Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms
- Hatch 2 Eggs – Togetic with Flower Crown
- Hatch 4 Eggs – Chansey with Flower Crown
thanks to leekduck for your help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses associated with eggs during the Spring Blooms 2023 event in Pokémon Go until Monday, April 10 at 8pm (local time).
The first bonus is that any Eggs you place in an Incubator during the event will hatch at half the distance. Also, you will receive twice as many candies for hatching eggs.
Lucky Eggs will last for an hour during the Spring Blooms event, a great time to get some extra XP.
The Spring Blooms 2023 event marks the debut of Generation 7 Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go. Since we don’t know Cutiefly’s spawn rate after the event, we recommend trying to get Cutiefly and evolve it into Ribombee during the event.
This year’s Spring Blooms event marks the debut of two new costumed Pokémon. The new costume in question is a cherry blossom crown.
Both Pokémon from the Pikachu and Eevee evolutionary lines have received this new costume, so if you evolve an Eevee with cherry blossoms, you’ll be able to get one of the Evolutions also with cherry blossoms. Shiny versions will also be released, so if you catch a Shiny Cherry Blossom Pikachu, you’ll be able to evolve it into a Shiny Blossom Crown Raichu.
During the Spring Blooms event these Pokémon will appear more often in the wild:
- Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms
- jigglypuff
- Chansey with Flower Crown
- Eevee with Cherry Blossoms
- Togetic with Flower Crown
- Marill
- Whismur
- Buneary with Flower Crown
- bunnelby
- cutiefly
2 km Eggs can contain one of these Pokémon:
- Eevee with Cherry Blossoms
- Pichu with Cherry Blossoms
- Togepi with Flower Crown
- azurill
- Happy with Flower Crown
- munchlax
- riolu
- cutiefly
Considering there’s also a mid-range bonus during this Pokémon Go event, it’s a great time to get one of the costumed Pokémon or, if you haven’t added it to your Pokédex yet, Riolu.
These Pokémon will appear in raids during the Spring Blooms event:
|1*
|3*
|5*
|Mega Raids
|Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms
|Exeggutor
|lugia
|Mega Lopunny
|jigglypuff
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Eevee with Cherry Blossoms
|Chansey with Flower Crown
|cutiefly
|Togetic with Flower Crown
Finally, you can buy a Happy Sweatshirt for your avatar in the Pokémon Go store.
Enjoy the 2023 edition of the Spring Blooms event!