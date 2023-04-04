Pokémon Go: Spring Blooms 2023 – Collection Challenge and Field Investigations

The event spring blooms returns in 2023 with the release of Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go.

While searching for Cutiefly in Pokémon Go, you may also want to spend some time completing the Spring Blooms Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive field investigations.

Spring Blooms also brings with it a round of new costumed Pokémon, including Cherry Blossom-wearing Eevee and Pikachu. If you want to add even more Pokémon with flowers to your collection, be sure to participate in this year’s Spring Blooms event!

On this page you will find:

Spring Blooms Collection Challenge – List of all Pokémon in Pokémon Go The Spring Blooms Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, April 10 at 8pm (local time). So if you want to complete the challenge and add it to your Elite Collector’s Medal, you’ll need to complete it before this date. These are the Pokémon you must catch in the Spring Blooms Collection Challenge: Whismur (in the wild)

Bunnelby (in the wild)

Buneary with Flower Crown (in the wild)

Marill (in the wild)

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (in the wild, 2km Eggs, 1-star raids and field research)

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (in the wild, 1-star raids and field research)

Cutiefly (in the wild, 1-star raids and 2km Eggs)

Ribombee (through evolution)

Diggersby (through evolution)

Lopunny (through evolution) rewards: 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg.

Spring Blooms – Field Research in Pokémon Go You can receive exclusive Field Research from the Spring Blooms 2023 event in Pokémon Go during the days it is active. Although you will be able to complete them after the event ends, we recommend completing them earlier because they will help you complete the Blooms Spring 2023 Collection Challenge. These are the Field Investigations of the Spring Blooms 2023 event in Pokémon Go: Hatch 1 Egg – Eevee with Cherry Blossoms or Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms

– Eevee with Cherry Blossoms or Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms Hatch 2 Eggs – Togetic with Flower Crown

– Togetic with Flower Crown Hatch 4 Eggs – Chansey with Flower Crown thanks to leekduck for your help with this information.