Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Research: Tasks and Rewards

Already is available since this morning in Pokémon GO the 2023 Sustainability Week event, both in Spain and around the world.

This new temporary event has brought us, among other things, the bounsweet debut or the arrival of a new special investigation to get Shaymin (Earth Form) for free, but also has its own series of investigations temporary so that the players can win more rewards unique. If you don’t want to miss them, then we tell what they are.

Requirements to activate the special research of Sustainability Week 2023

The Pokémon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Special Research has already started from this April 20th 2023 at 10:00 local time. In order to unlock this research in our journal we simply have to meet the following mandatory requirement:

This temporary research is only available to Trainers who log in to the game Between the days 20 and 26 April 2023.

Between the days April 2023. Remember that once the investigation is activated you have a deadline until April 26 at 10:00 p.m. to complete all tasks.

All Sustainability Week 2023 Research Tasks and Rewards

Here below we show you all the special investigation tasks that you can complete as part of the Sustainability Week 2023 event and the rewards that you will earn for doing them. The research is made up of 4 phases in total with the following tasks:

phase 1/4

Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokemon: I meet Drilbur.

I meet Drilbur. Give 5 treats to your partner: 5 Pinap Berry.

5 Pinap Berry. Get 5 snapshots of your partner: meeting with Trubbish.

Stage Rewards : 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Star Piece.

phase 2/4

Use 7 berries to help you catch Pokémon: meeting with Trubbish.

meeting with Trubbish. Get 5 hearts with your partner: 10 Latano Berry.

10 Latano Berry. Play with your partner: I meet Bounsweet.

Stage Rewards : 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Incense.

phase 3/4

Use 9 berries to help you catch Pokémon: I meet Drilbur.

I meet Drilbur. Get 2 Candies by walking with your partner: meeting Grimer.

meeting Grimer. Use an Incense: I meet Bounsweet.

Stage Rewards : 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust and 10 Razz Berry.

phase 4/4

Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokemon: meeting with Binacle.

meeting with Binacle. Get 3 Candies by walking with your partner: I meet Drilbur.

I meet Drilbur. Receive a Souvenir from your Partner: I meet Bounsweet.

Stage Rewards : 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Ball.

