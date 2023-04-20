Pokémon Go – Sustainability Week 2023: temporary research, field research and bonuses

The event Sustainability Week 2023 has come to Pokémon Go!
During this celebration, Bounsweet will appear for the first time in the game along with his evolutions Steenee and Tsareena of the Seventh Generation (Sun and Moon).
You will also be able to access the thematic temporary research of the Sustainability Week.
On this page you will find:
Sustainability Week temporary research: missions and rewards in Pokémon Go
Below you will find all the missions and rewards of the temporary research of the Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go.
As this is a temporary research, you will need to complete it before Wednesday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. local time if you want to get all of its rewards.
These are all the missions and rewards of the temporary research Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon Go:
Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!
Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 1 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur
- Feed your Companion 5 times – reward: 5 Pinap Berries
- Take 5 Snapshots of your Partner – reward: encounter with Trubbish
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Star Piece
Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 2 of 4
- Use 7 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Trubbish
- Get 5 Hearts with your Partner – reward: 10 Latano Berries
- Play with your partner – reward: encounter with Bounsweet
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust and 1 Incense
Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 3 of 4
- Use 9 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur
- Get 2 Candies by exploring with your Partner – reward: encounter with Grimer
- Use an Incense – reward: encounter with Bounsweet
Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust and 10 Razz Berries
Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 4 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Binacle
- Get 3 Candies by exploring with your Partner – reward: encounter with Drilbur
- Receive a souvenir from your Partner – reward: encounter with Bounsweet
Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Ball
Field Research of the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go
You’ll be able to earn exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.
These are the field investigations of the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates possibility of shiny):
Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!
- Catch 3 Ground-type Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon
- – reward: 3 Razz Berries
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – reward: 4 Latano Berries
- Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon
- – reward: 2 Pinap Berries
Use 5 berries to help you catch Pokémon
– reward: encounter with Drilbur
Give 3 treats to your Companion
– reward: encounter with Drilbur
Everything you need to know about Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon Go The main attraction of the Sustainability Week 2023 event is the debut of Bounsweet, one of the Seventh Generation Pokémon (Sun and Moon) that were not yet available in the game. You can evolve Bounsweet into Steenee with 25 Bounsweet Candy, and in turn evolve Steenee into Tsareena with 100 Bounsweet Candy.
- There will be four bonuses active during the event, all related to Adventures with your Buddy.
- You’ll only need half the usual distance to get hearts with your Companion, and it’ll keep you company on the map for longer after eating treats.
- If you have reached the level of Super Buddy, he will bring you gifts more frequently (it will be Berries more frequently, hopefully it will be a Silver Pinap Berry). If you have reached Ultra Buddy level, you will bring Souvenirs more often.
- These pokemon will appear
- more often in the wild
- (asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):
- squirtle
- shellder
- wailmer
Drilbur Cottonee
- Petilil
- Dwebble
Foongus
froakielarvitar
BinaclebounsweetYou can find these pokemonin the 2km Eggs(asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):cherubiDrilburbounsweetAdditionally, there will be avatar items in the in-game shop inspired by Bounsweet (Hat), Steenee (Shirt) and Tsareena (Boitas).Sustainability Week 2023: date and time in Pokémon GoThe Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 event takes place fromThursday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) until Wednesday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).Have fun during the Sustainability Week 2023 event!