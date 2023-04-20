Pokémon Go – Sustainability Week 2023: temporary research, field research and bonuses

The event Sustainability Week 2023 has come to Pokémon Go!

During this celebration, Bounsweet will appear for the first time in the game along with his evolutions Steenee and Tsareena of the Seventh Generation (Sun and Moon).

You will also be able to access the thematic temporary research of the Sustainability Week.

On this page you will find:

Sustainability Week temporary research: missions and rewards in Pokémon Go

Below you will find all the missions and rewards of the temporary research of the Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go.

As this is a temporary research, you will need to complete it before Wednesday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. local time if you want to get all of its rewards.

These are all the missions and rewards of the temporary research Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon Go:

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 1 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur

– reward: encounter with Drilbur Feed your Companion 5 times – reward: 5 Pinap Berries

– reward: 5 Pinap Berries Take 5 Snapshots of your Partner – reward: encounter with Trubbish

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Star Piece

Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 2 of 4

Use 7 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Trubbish

– reward: encounter with Trubbish Get 5 Hearts with your Partner – reward: 10 Latano Berries

– reward: 10 Latano Berries Play with your partner – reward: encounter with Bounsweet

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust and 1 Incense

Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 3 of 4

Use 9 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur

– reward: encounter with Drilbur Get 2 Candies by exploring with your Partner – reward: encounter with Grimer

– reward: encounter with Grimer Use an Incense – reward: encounter with Bounsweet

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust and 10 Razz Berries

Sustainability Week Temporary Investigation – Step 4 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: encounter with Binacle

– reward: encounter with Binacle Get 3 Candies by exploring with your Partner – reward: encounter with Drilbur

– reward: encounter with Drilbur Receive a souvenir from your Partner – reward: encounter with Bounsweet

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Ball

Field Research of the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to earn exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.

These are the field investigations of the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates possibility of shiny):

Catch 3 Ground-type Pokémon – reward: encounter with Drilbur

– reward: encounter with Drilbur Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon

Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon – reward: 3 Razz Berries

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – reward: 4 Latano Berries

– reward: 4 Latano Berries Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon – reward: 2 Pinap Berries

Use 5 berries to help you catch Pokémon

– reward: encounter with Drilbur

Give 3 treats to your Companion

– reward: encounter with Drilbur

Everything you need to know about Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokémon Go The main attraction of the Sustainability Week 2023 event is the debut of Bounsweet, one of the Seventh Generation Pokémon (Sun and Moon) that were not yet available in the game. You can evolve Bounsweet into Steenee with 25 Bounsweet Candy, and in turn evolve Steenee into Tsareena with 100 Bounsweet Candy.

There will be four bonuses active during the event, all related to Adventures with your Buddy.

You’ll only need half the usual distance to get hearts with your Companion, and it’ll keep you company on the map for longer after eating treats.

If you have reached the level of Super Buddy, he will bring you gifts more frequently (it will be Berries more frequently, hopefully it will be a Silver Pinap Berry). If you have reached Ultra Buddy level, you will bring Souvenirs more often.

These pokemon will appear

more often in the wild

(asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):

squirtle



shellder



wailmer



Drilbur Cottonee



Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

froakielarvitar