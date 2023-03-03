Pokémon GO: table of Types and weaknesses, super effective and not very effective attacks

Know her Types table It is essential in any game Pokemonand Pokémon GO It is no less in this regard. In this pokemon go guide we show you what types are thereand which attacks are super effective and which attacks are not very effective. Let’s go there:

Types of Pokémon in Pokémon GO: explanation and details

In Pokémon GO, as in the rest of the games in the main saga, Pokémon can have one or two different Types that determine which Attack Types they are weak to or resistant to, and which Attack Types will deal more damage. There is a total of 18 Typesand are next:

  1. Steel
  2. Water
  3. Bug
  4. Dragon
  5. Electric
  6. Ghost
  7. Fire
  8. Fairy
  9. Ice
  10. Struggle
  11. Normal
  12. Plant
  13. Psychic
  14. Rock
  15. Sinister
  16. Land
  17. Poison
  18. Flying

As we say, depending on how the Types are combined, will give rise to different weaknesses and resistances.

Pokémon GO Type Table: all weaknesses and resistances

Guy Super effective against (deals 160% damage) Ineffective against (deals 63% damage) Ineffective Against (deals 39% damage) Vulnerable to (takes 160% damage)
Steel Fairy
Ice
Rock		 Steel
Water
Fire
Electric		 Fire
Struggle
Land
Water Fire
Land
Rock		 Water
Dragon
Plant		 Electric
Plant
Bug Plant
Psychic
Sinister		 Steel
Fire
Fairy
Ghost
Struggle
Poison
Flying		 Fire
Rock
Flying
Dragon Dragon Steel Fairy Dragon
Fairy
Ice
Electric Water
Flying		 Dragon
Electric
Plant		 Land Land
Ghost Ghost
Psychic		 Sinister Normal Ghost
Sinister
Fire Steel
Bug
Ice
Plant		 Water
Dragon
Fire
Rock		 Water
Land
Rock
Fairy Dragon
Struggle
Sinister		 Steel
Fire
Poison		 Steel
Poison
Ice Dragon
Plant
Land
Flying		 Water
Ice		 Fire
Struggle
Rock
Struggle Steel
Ice
Normal
Rock
Sinister		 Bug
Fairy
Psychic
Poison
Flying		 Ghost Fairy
Psychic
Flying
Normal Steel
Rock		 Ghost Struggle
Plant Water
Rock
Land		 Steel
Bug
Dragon
Fire
Plant
Poison
Flying		 Bug
Fire
Ice
Poison
Flying
Psychic Struggle
Poison		 Steel
Psychic		 Sinister Bug
Ghost
Sinister
Rock Bug
Fire
Ice
Flying
 Steel
Struggle
Land
 Steel
Water
Struggle
Plant
Land
Sinister Ghost
Psychic
 Steel
Struggle
Sinister
 Bug
Struggle
Land Steel
Electric
Fire
Rock
Poison
 Bug
Plant
 Flying Water
Ice
Plant
Poison Fairy
Plant
 Ghost
Poison
Land
Rock
 Steel Psychic
Land
Flying Bug
Struggle
Plant
 Steel
Electric
Rock
 Electric
Ice
Rock

In Pokémon GO, the Type table is almost the same as in the rest of the games in the saga. And we say “almost”, because in this game there are no immunities. Instead, they are inefficiencies. For example, while in most games in the series a Ground-Type attack would never hit a Flying-Type Pokémon, in Pokémon GO they instead become ineffective attacks that deal 39% of base damage. Just below we explain how each Type interacts with the others:

  • Attacks that are neither super effective nor undereffective or ineffective against a Pokémon cause the 100% damage.
  • The super effective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 160% damage.
  • The super effective attacks against both Types of the receiving Pokémon cause a 256% damage.
  • The ineffective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 63% damage.
  • The ineffective attacks against one Type and supereffective against the other Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 100% damage.
  • The ineffective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 39% damage.
  • The attacks ineffective against one Type and ineffective against the other Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 24% damage.

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with other aspects of the game, including how to redeem codes or how to add new Friends.

