Pokémon GO: table of Types and weaknesses, super effective and not very effective attacks

Know her Types table It is essential in any game Pokemonand Pokémon GO It is no less in this regard. In this pokemon go guide we show you what types are thereand which attacks are super effective and which attacks are not very effective. Let’s go there:

Types of Pokémon in Pokémon GO: explanation and details

In Pokémon GO, as in the rest of the games in the main saga, Pokémon can have one or two different Types that determine which Attack Types they are weak to or resistant to, and which Attack Types will deal more damage. There is a total of 18 Typesand are next:

Steel Water Bug Dragon Electric Ghost Fire Fairy Ice Struggle Normal Plant Psychic Rock Sinister Land Poison Flying

As we say, depending on how the Types are combined, will give rise to different weaknesses and resistances.

Pokémon GO Type Table: all weaknesses and resistances

Guy Super effective against (deals 160% damage) Ineffective against (deals 63% damage) Ineffective Against (deals 39% damage) Vulnerable to (takes 160% damage) Steel Fairy

Ice

Rock Steel

Water

Fire

Electric – Fire

Struggle

Land Water Fire

Land

Rock Water

Dragon

Plant – Electric

Plant Bug Plant

Psychic

Sinister Steel

Fire

Fairy

Ghost

Struggle

Poison

Flying – Fire

Rock

Flying Dragon Dragon Steel Fairy Dragon

Fairy

Ice Electric Water

Flying Dragon

Electric

Plant Land Land Ghost Ghost

Psychic Sinister Normal Ghost

Sinister Fire Steel

Bug

Ice

Plant Water

Dragon

Fire

Rock – Water

Land

Rock Fairy Dragon

Struggle

Sinister Steel

Fire

Poison – Steel

Poison Ice Dragon

Plant

Land

Flying Water

Ice – Fire

Struggle

Rock Struggle Steel

Ice

Normal

Rock

Sinister Bug

Fairy

Psychic

Poison

Flying Ghost Fairy

Psychic

Flying Normal – Steel

Rock Ghost Struggle Plant Water

Rock

Land Steel

Bug

Dragon

Fire

Plant

Poison

Flying – Bug

Fire

Ice

Poison

Flying Psychic Struggle

Poison Steel

Psychic Sinister Bug

Ghost

Sinister Rock Bug

Fire

Ice

Flying

Steel

Struggle

Land

– Steel

Water

Struggle

Plant

Land Sinister Ghost

Psychic

Steel

Struggle

Sinister

– Bug

Struggle Land Steel

Electric

Fire

Rock

Poison

Bug

Plant

Flying Water

Ice

Plant Poison Fairy

Plant

Ghost

Poison

Land

Rock

Steel Psychic

Land Flying Bug

Struggle

Plant

Steel

Electric

Rock

– Electric

Ice

Rock

In Pokémon GO, the Type table is almost the same as in the rest of the games in the saga. And we say “almost”, because in this game there are no immunities. Instead, they are inefficiencies. For example, while in most games in the series a Ground-Type attack would never hit a Flying-Type Pokémon, in Pokémon GO they instead become ineffective attacks that deal 39% of base damage. Just below we explain how each Type interacts with the others:

Attacks that are neither super effective nor undereffective or ineffective against a Pokémon cause the 100% damage .

The super effective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 160% damage .

The super effective attacks against both Types of the receiving Pokémon cause a 256% damage .

The ineffective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 63% damage .

The ineffective attacks against one Type and supereffective against the other Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 100% damage .

The ineffective attacks against a Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 39% damage .

The attacks ineffective against one Type and ineffective against the other Type of the receiving Pokémon cause a 24% damage.

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with other aspects of the game, including how to redeem codes or how to add new Friends.