Pokémon GO: table of Types and weaknesses, super effective and not very effective attacks

Know her Types table It is essential in any game Pokemonand Pokémon GO It is no less in this regard. In this pokemon go guide we show you what types are thereand which attacks are super effective and which attacks are not very effective. Let’s go there:
Types of Pokémon in Pokémon GO: explanation and details
In Pokémon GO, as in the rest of the games in the main saga, Pokémon can have one or two different Types that determine which Attack Types they are weak to or resistant to, and which Attack Types will deal more damage. There is a total of 18 Typesand are next:
As we say, depending on how the Types are combined, will give rise to different weaknesses and resistances.
Pokémon GO Type Table: all weaknesses and resistances
|Guy
|Super effective against (deals 160% damage)
|Ineffective against (deals 63% damage)
|Ineffective Against (deals 39% damage)
|Vulnerable to (takes 160% damage)
|Steel
|Fairy
Ice
Rock
|Steel
Water
Fire
Electric
|–
|Fire
Struggle
Land
|Water
|Fire
Land
Rock
|Water
Dragon
Plant
|–
|Electric
Plant
|Bug
|Plant
Psychic
Sinister
|Steel
Fire
Fairy
Ghost
Struggle
Poison
Flying
|–
|Fire
Rock
Flying
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Steel
|Fairy
|Dragon
Fairy
Ice
|Electric
|Water
Flying
|Dragon
Electric
Plant
|Land
|Land
|Ghost
|Ghost
Psychic
|Sinister
|Normal
|Ghost
Sinister
|Fire
|Steel
Bug
Ice
Plant
|Water
Dragon
Fire
Rock
|–
|Water
Land
Rock
|Fairy
|Dragon
Struggle
Sinister
|Steel
Fire
Poison
|–
|Steel
Poison
|Ice
|Dragon
Plant
Land
Flying
|Water
Ice
|–
|Fire
Struggle
Rock
|Struggle
|Steel
Ice
Normal
Rock
Sinister
|Bug
Fairy
Psychic
Poison
Flying
|Ghost
|Fairy
Psychic
Flying
|Normal
|–
|Steel
Rock
|Ghost
|Struggle
|Plant
|Water
Rock
Land
|Steel
Bug
Dragon
Fire
Plant
Poison
Flying
|–
|Bug
Fire
Ice
Poison
Flying
|Psychic
|Struggle
Poison
|Steel
Psychic
|Sinister
|Bug
Ghost
Sinister
|Rock
|Bug
Fire
Ice
Flying
|Steel
Struggle
Land
|–
|Steel
Water
Struggle
Plant
Land
|Sinister
|Ghost
Psychic
|Steel
Struggle
Sinister
|–
|Bug
Struggle
|Land
|Steel
Electric
Fire
Rock
Poison
|Bug
Plant
|Flying
|Water
Ice
Plant
|Poison
|Fairy
Plant
|Ghost
Poison
Land
Rock
|Steel
|Psychic
Land
|Flying
|Bug
Struggle
Plant
|Steel
Electric
Rock
|–
|Electric
Ice
Rock
In Pokémon GO, the Type table is almost the same as in the rest of the games in the saga. And we say “almost”, because in this game there are no immunities. Instead, they are inefficiencies. For example, while in most games in the series a Ground-Type attack would never hit a Flying-Type Pokémon, in Pokémon GO they instead become ineffective attacks that deal 39% of base damage. Just below we explain how each Type interacts with the others:
