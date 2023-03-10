Pokémon GO: They denounce these technical problems in the last event in Las Vegas

This weekend a face-to-face event took place within Pokémon GO, this time in Las Vegas.

Players who have participated in this event in Las Vegas have been reporting a multitude of problems within the game, from connectivity to the rewards themselves. For many players, all of this has made it a truly disastrous journey.

Niantic: Get out and GO to our live events! Eat one, eat all! Also Niantic: No, not like that. https://t.co/rAguuFpjgY pic.twitter.com/ilbAhdNOY0 — JRESeawolf (@JreSeawolf) February 19, 2023

The first reactions on Twitter did not wait during those game hours of the face-to-face event. Niantic offered an apology during the first day of the event and extended the time of the event, but players continued to have problems, which increased the anger. The Pokémon GO Reddit forum was overwhelmed by the amount of comments that there were regarding all the problems. Many players were demanding a refund on the buy-in.

niantic begging people not to go to a public park rather than upgrading their shitty servers gotta be the funniest thing i’ve seen this year ICANT https://t.co/9yyVHHU5RG —j (@oni_horns) February 19, 2023

Other players are criticizing Niantic about why they have not done anything to prepare for this face-to-face event, when he saw the number of players who were going to participate. Niantic continues without chastening, say the trainers.

It’s a real shame that there are these kinds of issues, but surely Niantic offers another satisfaction to players as a reward. We will be vigilant in case this happens.

Fountain.