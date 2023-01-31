Pokémon GO – Today you can get Blitzle shiny in the Featured Hour on January 31 – Pokémon GO

Continue the featured hour January in Pokémon GO and this time it is the turn of Blitzle. This fifth generation Electric-type Pokémon will be available more frequently in the wild, joining the rest of the month’s copies. Therefore, in the following guide, we tell you all the details about it, since there is even the possibility of getting it in its variocolor form.

Featured Hour with Blitzle in Pokémon GO

Every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time), the featured hour in which we can obtain specimens with certain advantages or in their shiny. Today, January 31, it is the turn of blitzle and, although it has been seen in the last days, today we will get the double candy for transferring them and Shiny will also spawn more frequently.

Pokemon type vulnerable resistant mov.rap mov.prin blitzle Electric Land Flying Steel Electric Spark Fast attack Spark Lightning Nitrocharge

Tips for Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour

At just 60 minutes, time is ticking in Pokémon GO’s prime hour. For this reason, we recommend that you follow a series of guidelines to make the most of the possibilities of this event that will take place every week:

Have enough Poké Ball, Super Ball, and Ultra Ball to try to catch as many Pokémon as possible.

Buy Incense to further increase the spawn rate of Pokémon. This, in turn, multiplies the appearance options of a Shiny version . Therefore, the highlighted hour is a perfect time to get variocolor versions.

Use berries to make it easier to catch and access as many Pokémon as possible. In addition, with these you will get twice as many Candies.

Release your unused Pokémon to give yourself enough space to capture all within reach during the highlight hour.

In this way, you are ready to take advantage of the January highlight hour in Pokémon GO and get a shiny Blitzle. If you are left wanting more Pokémon, you can consult all the news in the saga, as well as the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple guides to continue immersed in this world.