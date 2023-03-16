Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event: Date and time, primal forms, eggs and more

❘ Published: 2023-02-21T13:00:00
❘ Updated: 2023-02-21T13:44:13
The next big Pokémon Go event is the Hoenn Tour that is loaded with content globally. This is all you need to know about it.
After celebrating the Kanto region in 2021 and the Johto region in 2022, the community of Pokemon Go is preparing to celebrate the Hoenn region in February 2023 to remember the beloved generation 3 games of Ruby and Sapphire.
This two-day event will include a free version and a ticketed version, with different features available to enjoy in each. The most exciting thing is that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be appearing in the game.
Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn global event.
Start date and time of the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn
The Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn world event will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, and Sunday, February 19, 2023, a stand-alone event exclusively for ticket holders was held in Las Vegas.
Ruby vs Sapphire: which version to choose?
For the Pokémon Go Tour event we must choose between the Ruby team or the Sapphire team.
The team that completes the most Field Research tasks during each event hour will influence which Pokémon appear in the wild. It will also affect whether Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre spawns in raids.
Wild Encounters of Team Ruby
If Team Ruby completes more Field Research tasks within an hour, Primal Groudon will appear in Raid Battles more frequently, and the following Pokémon will appear in the wild for all trainers:
- Minun
- Glow up
- wailmer
- Lunatone
- Castform (Rain Form)
Wild Encounters of Team Sapphire
If Team Sapphire completes more Field Research tasks within an hour, Primal Kyogre will appear in Raid Battles more frequently, and the following Pokémon will appear in the wild for all trainers:
- Plusle
- volbeat
- Trapinch
- solrock
- castform
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Wild Encounters
Wild Encounters in the Burning Sands Habitat
These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Burning Sands Habitat:
- Torchic
- poochyena
- lotad
- nincada
- Makuhita
- nose pass
- Aron
- Cacnea
- number
- balty
- Bagon
Wild Encounters in the Spooky Mist Habitat
These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Eerie Mists Habitat:
- ralts
- Surskit
- Whismure
- meditate
- spoink
- zangoose
- Seviper
- Chimecho
- absol
- snorunt
- luvdisc
- beldum
Wild Encounters in the Green Earth Habitat
These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Green Land Habitat:
- Treecko
- zigzagoon
- wurmple
- seeddot
- Mushroom
- slakoth
- skitty
- Mawile
- electrike
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- swablu
Wild Encounters of the Ancient Shores Habitat
These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Ancient Shores Habitat:
- mudkip
- Taillow
- wingull
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Corphish
- lileep
- Anorith
- Fees
- spheal
- clamperl
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Raid Bosses
A star
Five stars
- Deoxys Form:
- Normal
- Stroke
- Defending
- Speed
Primal Raids
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Eggs
2km eggs
- pichu
- igglybuff
- Treecko
- Torchic
- mudkip
- azurill
- Wynaut
5km
7km
- Trapinch
- Fees
- Bagon
- beldum
10 kmEggs
- Torkoal
- tropius
- relicanth
New Pikachu Disguised With Hoenn Trainer Gear
In addition to the debut of several Shiny Pokémon, two new costumed Pikachu will appear during the event. These will be dressed as the protagonists of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.
Players can find Pikachu with Brendan’s Hat and Pikachu with May’s Bow. In addition, we can find it variocolor
Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre Debut in Pokémon Go
During the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event, we will be able to meet the powerful primal forms of Groudon and Kyogre for the first time by participating in Primal Raid battles.
If we manage to defeat Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre, we will gain Primal Energy. By getting enough and we can temporarily convert our favorite Groudon or Kyogre into its original form.
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Special Investigation: Chasing Legends
At the same time, we can participate in a Special Investigation story called “Chasing Legends” and starring Rhi, from the Go Ultra Reconnaissance Squad.
During this Special Investigation story, we’ll help Rhi uncover Hoenn folklore about the Red and Blue Orbs, which are said to have a connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.
Shiny Jirachi
Players around the world will be able to purchase a Wish Granted Research Master to encounter Shiny. Tickets will be available in the in-game store closer to the event.
More various colors debut in Pokémon Go
For the first time, we can find the following pokémon in their variocolor version:
- Unowned
- HSurskit
- Gulpin
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- tropius
- relicanth
Bonuses during the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn
The Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn global event bonuses have not yet been confirmed. We will update this page when they are revealed.