Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event: Date and time, primal forms, eggs and more

The next big Pokémon Go event is the Hoenn Tour that is loaded with content globally. This is all you need to know about it.

After celebrating the Kanto region in 2021 and the Johto region in 2022, the community of Pokemon Go is preparing to celebrate the Hoenn region in February 2023 to remember the beloved generation 3 games of Ruby and Sapphire.

This two-day event will include a free version and a ticketed version, with different features available to enjoy in each. The most exciting thing is that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be appearing in the game.

The article continues after the announcement.

Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn global event.

This is all the content of the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn

Start date and time of the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn

The Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn world event will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, and Sunday, February 19, 2023, a stand-alone event exclusively for ticket holders was held in Las Vegas.

Ruby vs Sapphire: which version to choose?

For the Pokémon Go Tour event we must choose between the Ruby team or the Sapphire team.

The team that completes the most Field Research tasks during each event hour will influence which Pokémon appear in the wild. It will also affect whether Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre spawns in raids.

The article continues after the announcement.

Wild Encounters of Team Ruby

If Team Ruby completes more Field Research tasks within an hour, Primal Groudon will appear in Raid Battles more frequently, and the following Pokémon will appear in the wild for all trainers:

Minun

Glow up

wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rain Form)

Wild Encounters of Team Sapphire

If Team Sapphire completes more Field Research tasks within an hour, Primal Kyogre will appear in Raid Battles more frequently, and the following Pokémon will appear in the wild for all trainers:

Plusle

volbeat

Trapinch

solrock

castform

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Wild Encounters

These are all the pokemon that we can find

Wild Encounters in the Burning Sands Habitat

These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Burning Sands Habitat:

Torchic

poochyena

lotad

nincada

Makuhita

nose pass

Aron

Cacnea

number

balty

Bagon

Wild Encounters in the Spooky Mist Habitat

These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Eerie Mists Habitat:

The article continues after the announcement.

ralts

Surskit

Whismure

meditate

spoink

zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

absol

snorunt

luvdisc

beldum

Wild Encounters in the Green Earth Habitat

These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Green Land Habitat:

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Treecko

zigzagoon

wurmple

seeddot

Mushroom

slakoth

skitty

Mawile

electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

swablu

Wild Encounters of the Ancient Shores Habitat

These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Ancient Shores Habitat:

mudkip

Taillow

wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

lileep

Anorith

Fees

spheal

clamperl

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Raid Bosses

A star

Five stars

Deoxys Form: Normal Stroke Defending Speed



Primal Raids

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Eggs

2km eggs

pichu

igglybuff

Treecko

Torchic

mudkip

azurill

Wynaut

5km

7km

Trapinch

Fees

Bagon

beldum

10 kmEggs

Torkoal

tropius

relicanth

New Pikachu Disguised With Hoenn Trainer Gear

In addition to the debut of several Shiny Pokémon, two new costumed Pikachu will appear during the event. These will be dressed as the protagonists of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

Players can find Pikachu with Brendan’s Hat and Pikachu with May’s Bow. In addition, we can find it variocolor

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre Debut in Pokémon Go

Niantic

During the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event, we will be able to meet the powerful primal forms of Groudon and Kyogre for the first time by participating in Primal Raid battles.

The article continues after the announcement.

If we manage to defeat Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre, we will gain Primal Energy. By getting enough and we can temporarily convert our favorite Groudon or Kyogre into its original form.

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn – Special Investigation: Chasing Legends

At the same time, we can participate in a Special Investigation story called “Chasing Legends” and starring Rhi, from the Go Ultra Reconnaissance Squad.

During this Special Investigation story, we’ll help Rhi uncover Hoenn folklore about the Red and Blue Orbs, which are said to have a connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

Shiny Jirachi

Players around the world will be able to purchase a Wish Granted Research Master to encounter Shiny. Tickets will be available in the in-game store closer to the event.

The article continues after the announcement.

More various colors debut in Pokémon Go

For the first time, we can find the following pokémon in their variocolor version:

Unowned

HSurskit

Gulpin

Torkoal

Cacnea

tropius

relicanth

Bonuses during the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn

The Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn global event bonuses have not yet been confirmed. We will update this page when they are revealed.