Pokémon GO: Up to 50,000 players unite to save remote raids

Last week we informed you of the new changes that will take place on the 6th of this month in Pokémon GO with respect to remote raid passes. Niantic has decided to increase the prices of these passes and put more limits on them around the world, something that It has not gone down well with the most assiduous community of the mobile game.

So much so, that recently a initiative in change.org to ask the company itself to change its mind. The request carries already accumulated almost 50,000 signaturesbeing one of Most popular currently on the web.

Pokémon GO Community Unites Against Latest Remote Raid Changes

The request that we echo in this news was created by user Ali Vongsathian in change.org a few days ago before the changes proposed by Niantic for remote raids, let’s remember, one of the most popular game features since its inclusion during the COVID-19 pandemic (and also one of the most demanded by players).

As Vongsathian explains, the price increase for remote raid passes as well as their new daily limit “affects most players of Pokémon GO who have enjoyed this aspect of the game”. Obviously, it’s been 3 years since the worst of the pandemic, but the majority of players use remote raids despite the fact that it can now be played normally on the street almost everywhere in the world.

“Niantic has not considered how these changes will affect to the community”Vongsathian assures in his petition. “They have not considered rural players or gamers who don’t have a local community of people to play with. They have not considered what this increase and limitation of prices means for the coaches who do not have the privilege to be able to leave the house to play a raid”.

The petition is intended to make Niantic understand that they must revert the announced changes if they care about their community more than profit.

“This includes disabled and differently-abled peopleparents, immunocompromised people and many more”follows the user and concludes: “This community has come together in the past to speak out against accessibility issues and we hope that with this petition we can show Niantic that they need to reverse these changes if they care about their community more than profit“.

The request is being a success in the page. At the moment it has almost 50,000 user signatures and continues to rise with dozens of comments in favor explaining why it is necessary to support the cause and stop this update.

The vice president of Pokémon GO defends the announced changes

Unfortunately, we don’t think Niantic will change its mind with this request. After the hubbub of criticism received on networks, the vice president from pokemon go, Ed Wuhas stepped forward and has explained in statements for Eurogamer that the main reason for this update is “keep remote raids as part of Pokémon GO, but do it sustainably”.

The vice president of Pokémon GO defends the proposed changes and ensures that these will avoid an imbalance that it would be ‘unsustainable in the long term’.

Wu argues that “change is necessary for the long-term health of the game and our principles of inviting players to go outside and explore the world together. The world has gone outside again, and Remote Raid Passes have started to dominate the overall experience in ways we didn’t expect. HE have become a kind of shortcut when it’s time to play.

Wu claims they have “seen imbalance because the current price of remote raid passes is equal to the price of the premium raid pass, which distorts the game economy, and makes it unsustainable in the long run“Hence, they have announced the current changes. Also, according to Wu, the number of players affected by the proposed daily limit for remote raids is “relatively small” and won’t affect the average gamer of the title.

You what do you think of all this controversy?

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.




