Pokémon GO: what are the two upcoming events in April 2023? | Community Day | Wise heroics | Android | iOS | Mexico | MX | DEPOR-PLAY

Pokémon GO announced at the end of March that the next Community Day has been scheduled for April 15 from 2 to 5 pm local time. During that day, millions of gamers of the mobile title will take to the streets to capture a specific creature and they will benefit from different unique rewards.

Togetic, the evolution of Togepi, will be the special capture of the event. If you are lucky it will appear in its shiny or variocolor version. Additionally, you can get a special move called Aural Sphere if you evolve it into Togekiss that day. The single attack does 100 damage in trainer fights and 90 in gyms and raids.

Togetic is the special catch of the next Community Day. Photo: Niantic

event bonuses

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

1/4 distance to hatch when Eggs are placed in incubators for the duration of the event.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take snapshots during Community Day if you want to be surprised!

One additional special exchange is possible, up to a maximum of two per day.

Trades made during the event and up to five hours after it ends will require 50% less Stardust.*

Togepi could appear by hatching 2 km Eggs obtained during April Community Day hours (Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time). The Togepi that appear when hatching these Eggs will have the same chance of appearing as Shiny Pokémon as the Togetic that appear during the three hours of Community Day in April.

heroics wise

Another of the expected events of the month is Wise Heroity: “Blanche, leader of Team Wisdom, would never ask another for help, but she could use a little support! Get ready for a new event dedicated to research tasks and learn about the evolution of Pokémon: Heroic Wise!”, Niantic details about this new event.

From April 13 to Monday the 17th of the same month, you can join Blance to get the following bonuses:

Double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Two Candy++ guaranteed for evolving Pokémon.

All Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Sage Heroics Special Research

There will be a special investigation with Blanche, leader of Team Wisdom! Trainers who complete the research will receive a Lapras encounter with a Blanche accessory! This is the only way to find Lapras wearing a Blanche accessory this season.

