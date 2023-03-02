Pokémon Go: What brings new Season 10 Rising Heroes?

The present day Pokémon Go made the official announcement of Season 10 with the news that one of the protagonists for this new chapter of the Niantic game is Hawluchabut that’s not all, since the company also revealed that this creature will appear as an exclusive regional Pokémon for Mexico.

Tomorrow begins Season number 10 of Pokémon Go which has been titled Rising Heroes. This season will be extremely special for the coaches in Mexico because, in addition to having the acclaimed Lucha Libre as its central theme, it stars Hawlucha, a Pocket Monster that is totally inspired by the Mexican folklore of this sport.

That is why, in addition to everything, Hawlucha was presented as a regional Pokémon, which means that It can only be caught in Mexican lands. So trainers from other parts of the world who want to get this creature should take a vacation to come visit our country and thus have the opportunity to catch this Pocket Monsters that should be noted, it will only appear in the wild for the moment so it cannot be won in any special event or battle.

Remember that Hawlucha will be available to capture in Pokémon Go as of March 1 that Season 10 begins Rising Heroes which will also have a special and regional temporary investigation in which the Trainers must rotate a Poképarada in Mexico and wisely choose their fighting style, be it middleweight, lightweight, or heavyweight, since depending on this choice they will have the opportunity to find Scrafty, Machamp or Hariyama and capture one of them, among other rewards.

It is also important to mention that Rising Heroes will bring back Elite Raidswith which players will be able to face the legendary raid bosses Regidrago and Regieleki and thus have the opportunity to catch them this coming March 11 and April 9, respectively.

What do you think of season 10 of Pokémon Go And everything you have prepared for Mexico?

