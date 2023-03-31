Pokémon GO: What happened to remote raids?

Niantic will implement major changes to remote raids, however, the Pokémon GO community is not happy about this.

This week, Niantic announced major changes to one of Pokémon GO’s game systems: remote raids. Unfortunately, these changes were not well received by the mobile game community as they make this system more restrictive. do you want to know what is it about? Here we tell you.

Trainers: We want to let you know about the changes we’re making to Pokémon GO Remote Raid Passes. These changes are intended to balance the game and ensure that Trainers can continue to enjoy it in the future. https://t.co/tThw21XcZ5 pic.twitter.com/I6TyHZEIlJ – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) March 30, 2023

Through a publication on its official site, Niantic announced that remote raids will be updated starting April 6, 2023. Basically, these will be the changes that the developer will implement:

Remote Raid Pass Price Adjustments

The price of the bundles of three Remote Raid Passes will increase to 525 pokecoins .

. The price of remote raid passes will increase to 195 pokecoins .

. A bundle of three Premium Battle Passes will be added to the store for the price of 250 pokecoins.

Remote Raid Participation Limits

Trainers may participate in five remote raids maximum per day .

. This maximum may change and increase in special events.

Remote Raid Pass Rewards

Remote Raid Passes will be included in the possible rewards from research achievements .

. Remote raid passes earned through research achievements will be subject to the current limit inventory of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer.

inventory of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer. If a Trainer earns a Remote Raid Pass from a Research Achievement when they already have the maximum of three Remote Raid Passes in their inventory, they will receive a premium battle pass instead .

. Trainers who participate in five-star raids in person they will earn more Candies ++ than before.

According to Niantic, these changes are intended to “balance the game and ensure that Trainers can continue to enjoy the game in the future.” However, fans are not very happy with the news and were quick to criticize the update through social networks.

Initially, Remote Raid Passes came out in the midst of a pandemic to give players the opportunity to enjoy the game without leaving home. Now, this system represents a great opportunity for players who can’t afford to go all over the world to participate in raids.

What do you think? Do you think the changes are fair? Tell us on social networks.