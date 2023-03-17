Pokémon GO: what Pokémon to use and what attacks to use in the Psychic Cup? | video games | revtli | ANSWERS

A new season of fighting has begun in Pokémon GO and with it the thematic cups. This time we will enjoy the Psychic Cup, a small limited-time event that is part of the game’s Trainer Battles.
This cup that takes place from March 15 to 22, gives way to all Pokémon that are psychic type, and like any competition, there are players with different characteristics. Therefore, in this note we guide you a bit to know which is the best Pokémon to use in this edition.
HOW TO ACCESS THE POKEMON GO PSYCHIC CUP?
- From the main menu, click on the Poké Ball icon.
- Click on Combats.
- Click on Go Fighting League Combat.
- We chose the Psychic Cup.
WHAT RESTRICTIONS ARE THERE?
- Only psychic type Pokémon are allowed.
- In the Super Ball League edition, only Pokémon with a maximum of 1500 CP can participate.
- Mew cannot be used.
WHAT ARE PSYCHIC-TYPE POKÉMON LIKE?
- Super effective against (deals 160% damage) Fighting and Poison Pokémon.
- Ineffective against (deals 63% damage) Steel and Psychic Pokémon.
- Ineffective against (deals 39% damage) Dark Pokémon.
- Vulnerable to (takes 160% damage) Bug, Ghost, and Dark Pokémon.
According MeriStationthe rationale to follow is to pick a Pokemon with good base stats as a Rare, Legendary, or Pseudo-Legendary.
WHAT KIND OF ATTACKS CAN WE SUAR?
- Hoopa with Impress (fast attack), Shadow Pulse (charged attack) and Shadow Ball (charged attack).
- Jirachi with Charge Beam (fast attack), Magic Glow (charged attack) and Hidden Wish (charged attack).
- Metagross with Bullet Punch (fast attack), Earthquake (charged attack) and Meteor Punch (charged attack).
- Bronzong with Feint (fast attack), Heavy Body (charged attack) and Vendetta (charged attack).
- Malamar with Peck (fast attack), Hyper Beam (charged attack) and Foul Play (charged attack).
- Bruxish with Bite (fast attack), Shred (charged attack) and Aqua Tail (charged attack).
- Charming Gardevoir (fast attack), Magical Glow (charged attack) and Shadow Ball (charged attack).
- Alolan Raichu with VoltSwitch (fast attack), Volt Cruel (charged attack) and Lasso Grass (charged attack).
- Galarian Rapidash with Faerie Wind (fast attack), Feverface (charged attack), and Megahorn (charged attack).
- Slowking with Water Gun (fast attack), Blizzard (charged attack) and Flare (charged attack).
