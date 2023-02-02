Pokémon GO: what the application prepares for Valentine’s Day 2023 | February | luvdisc | Niantic | DEPOR-PLAY

niantic work on more events for Pokémon GO. With the start of February, the arrival of several special captures is anticipated in the Valentine’s Day 2023 event and also on Community Day. As for the latter mentioned, players will be able to capture Noibat on February 5th.

Valentine’s Day, on the other hand, will be an event that will run from February 8 to 14. It will debut in Pokémon GO Mega-Gardevoir in the mega raids; it will even appear in its shiny form if you are lucky.

“Do you want to have a lot of fun this Valentine’s Day? So get ready for the surprises that await you! Mega-Gardevoir makes its first appearance in Pokémon GO’s Mega Raids, and for the first time and with any luck, you’ll get to see Shiny Frillish and Shiny Tapu Lele!”, details the game blog.

featured attacks

Gardevoir

Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Sync Noise charged attack. Gallade and Gardevoir caught after raids will also experience Sync Noise.

gallade

wild encounters

nidoran♀

nidoran♂

skitty

volbeat

illuminate

woobat

Frillish

Flabébé Red Flower

Flabébé Blue Flower

Flabébé Yellow Flower

Furfrou Wild Form

morelull

For the first time, it will appear in the variocolor game Frillish and Flabébé will appear with different flowers depending on where in the world they were captured.

Flabébé with Red Flower: In Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Flabébé with Blue Flower: In the Asia-Pacific region

Flabébé with Yellow Flower: In America

7 km eggs

Lickitung

smoochum

Happy

Frillish

alomomola

one star raids

Chansey

shinx

Furfrou Wild Form

spurr

three star raids

nestoqueen

nidoking

Lickitung

Miltank

gallade

five star raids

Tapu Lele

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir

