Pokémon GO: what will be the special catch of the Community Day of March 2023? | Niantic | video games | Android | iOS | DEPOR-PLAY

gamers of Pokémon GO They look forward to the monthly Community Day as it is a global event that gives a chance to get a special creature, a unique move, and various bonuses. On February 5, the last Community Day was held.

Captured Noibat, the Dragon Flying-type creature, and gained the move Thunderclap, which does 150 damage in trainer battles. Unfortunately, we will have to wait many days for the arrival of the next event.

Through the official blog of the video game, the dates of the following Community Days were announced:

Saturday March 18, 2023

Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023 (Classic Community Day)

Sunday May 21, 2023

In turn, they published the dates of the other events of the season:

Sunday March 5, 2023

Saturday March 11, 2023

Sunday April 9, 2023

Sunday April 23, 2023

From Saturday May 27 to Sunday May 28, 2023

Community Day March 2023 special shot

As detailed by the Nintenderos media, it could be an initial creature of the three elements that we get from any video game in the franchise. The next featured creature could be a fire-type Fennekin.

It has two evolutions, Braixen and Delphox, and can learn various moves in the other games such as Scratch, Whip, Embers, Howl, Fire Guro and others specialized in fire.

Of course, we will have to wait for confirmation from Niantic because the official blog has not yet been updated. On March 18 the expected event will arrive, which not only has special captures, but also bonuses.

Special shot from Community Day in March 2023. Photo: TV Tokyo

event bonuses

Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take snapshots during Community Day if you want to be surprised!

One additional special exchange is possible, up to a maximum of two per day.

Trades made during the event and up to five hours after it ends will require 50% less Stardust.

