Pokémon GO – When and how to capture Regieleki during the month of April 2023 – Pokémon GO

The Electric Type Pokémon will be available in Pokémon GO through elite raids and we will tell you the details.



April 4, 2023, 10:46 – Updated April 4, 2023, 10:59

Regieleki, the Electron Pokémon is about to arrive in Pokémon GO, allowing us to capture it through Raids and increase our collection of copies. However, it will not always be available and it will be in very specific dates and times, so in the following guide, we tell you all the details about this new celebration of the Niantic game.

It is an eighth generation Pokémon, belonging to one of the six regis, and it is of the Electric Type. As you can see, he is a tough opponent, so we also tell you what is the best way to defeat him.

Date and time of the Regieleki Elite Raid

Regieleki’s Elite Raid will be available on April 9th. However, it will stick to very specific hours in which to be attentive.

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. crazy time.

During this period, we will also find exclusive temporary investigations For those who complete the elite raids. These tasks will only be received once, but they will help us to obtain Regirock, Regice and Registeel Candies.





You have to be prepared for Elite Raids. They are the most complicated in the game and the Eggs take 24 hours to hatch. When they do, the boss, which will be available for 30 minutes. In the case of Regieleki, the best option to defeat him is to use the Earth type. The following Pokémon are good options to face him:

Primal Groudon

mamoswine

golurk

Regieleki joins Regidrago, available the previous month of March, during the Rising Heroes Season. At the moment, we still have several opportunities to get hold of these great specimens and we will tell you all the details.

With all this information, we can now organize our agenda to be the best Trainers and capture new specimens. You can also read all the news of the Pokémon saga that we are telling you and you can also comment on them with other members of the community by joining the 3DJuegos Discord server .

In 3Dgames | All the Pokémon and the advantages of the Pokémon GO Featured Hour (April 2023)

In 3D Games | How to defeat Giovanni in Pokémon GO: team and best counters for each phase (April 2023)