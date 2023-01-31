Pokémon GO: when will be the first Community Day of February 2023 | Niantic | video games | World event | DEPOR-PLAY

January 2023 surprised the gamers of Pokémon GO with two Community Days. The first arrived on the 7th and the second on the 21st; Meanwhile, it developed different content such as Kecleon’s special appearance, Lunar New Year 2023, and Primal Regression.

February will also be full of content and everything will start on the first weekend of the month. Niantic announced that the first Community Day has been scheduled for February 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Special Community Day capture for February

Noibat, the Dragon Flying-type Pokémon, will appear more frequently. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a shiny version in its wild form that you can also capture and evolve to get a special move.

If you turn it into a Noivern, you’ll get the Thunderbolt featured attack, which does 150 damage in trainer battles and 140 damage in gyms and raids.

Special capture of the Community Day of February. (Photo: Niantic)

Community Day Bonus

Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take snapshots during Community Day if you want to be surprised!

One additional special exchange is possible, up to a maximum of two per day.*

Trades made during the event and up to five hours after it ends will require 50% less Stardust.

At the end of Community Day (at 5pm), a Tier 4 Raid Bonus will start. Get a Raid Pass or a Premium Battle Pass to defeat Noibat.

Once the raid is complete, Noibat will spawn around the gym where the event was held for 30 minutes. You can also capture a shiny version with this modality.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.