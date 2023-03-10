Pokémon GO – Which path to choose in Love wishes for the Valentine’s event – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO celebrates Valentine’s Day with an event and a special investigation.

Pokémon GO does not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all players in an event full of adorable Pokémon. Within this, we find the “Loving wishes” quest line, which will force us to make a choice. And what choice do we make? We tell you all the details.

Pokémon GO: Which path to choose in Love Wishes?

This special investigation consists of several phases. The first is very easy to do. All we have to do is:

Catch 5 wild Pokémon.

Flip 3 Photo Discs at PokéStops or Gyms.

Power up a Pokémon 5 times.

Once we complete it, the Professor will make us a question in which we can choose between several answers:

Catch Pokemon: double experience per capture. There’s a chance we’ll run into Frillish.

double experience per capture. There’s a chance we’ll run into Frillish. Use a Incense Daily Adventure: Time is extended by 15 minutes for a total of 30 additional minutes each day. We may run into Frillish.

Daily Adventure: Time is extended by 15 minutes for a total of 30 additional minutes each day. We may run into Frillish. pokemon candies: double Candy per capture. We will receive tasks that will force us to use Pinia Berry. We may run into Frillish.

This choice will cause the next phase to have different rewards. For example, if we choose the first option, we will be awarded additional Pokéballs. The choice depends on the needs that you have at this moment. There are different types of Trainer and each choice favors one in particular. For example, I have chosen the first option. The Candy option is always good for those who want to give strength to their copies or evolve them.





There is no doubt that the Valentine’s event of February 2023 in Pokémon GO it is super complete. Even so, if you have been left wanting more, throughout this month you have other striking celebrations such as the Crackling Voltage events, the Community Day or the Hoenn Global Tour.