Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes coming to Switch this year

The year starts strong! The remakes of Pokémon Gold and Silver would arrive on Nintendo Switch this 2023 to revive Johto.

After a long time, it seems that this year yes. After the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Purpleit is expected that in 2023 a DLC that expands your story, as the game itself advances. However, The Pokémon Company would not be limited to that, and it is that a recent rumor points to the launch of the remakes of Pokémon Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch next November.

Zippoa leaker who has advanced several Switch games in the past (with the odd mistake) and who insists on the existence of a 2D Mario with another style and already finished, affirms that “we will be back to Johto this November” in a recent post on his personal blog.

He stressed that the announcement would be made within a month, coinciding with the Pokemon Day in which there will be some kind of revelation. It does not specify if it will be a reimagination of the style Let’s Go, Pikachu! /Eevee! or if it will be rather a remake like Brilliant Diamond or Shimmering Pearlbut insists on its release for the month of November.

It is possible that Game Freak has leaned on another team to take care of these supposed remakes of Pokémon Gold and Silver for Switch. The studio already did it with Sinnoh, since he was 200% working on it. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Y scarlet and purple. Also, little by little they have increased their collaborations with third partiesas revealed in a recent interview.

Will we return to Johto this 2023? Since HeartGold Y SoulSilver released on Nintendo DS, fans have only dreamed of the return of the second generation again, especially in 3D environments thanks to Switch. We will cross our fingers!

Font