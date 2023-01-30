Pokémon Gold and Silver would have new remakes on Nintendo Switch in 2023

One of the regular leakers from the Nintendo environment claims that in November 2023 Switch players will return to the Johto region.

Lugia and Ho-Oh are the main Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Pokemon is preparing for a 2023 that aims to be almost as important as the one we have just left behind and in which the Pokemon Scarlet and Purple release, the biggest opening in franchise history. For this year Game Freak is expected to launch the DLC of the ninth generation, something that should be revealed in the month of February through Pokémon Day. However, it seems that they would not be the only plans that the Japanese company would have for pocket monsters this year and it could also be launched a remake of the second generation.

So, at least, he says Zippo, one of the best-known leakers in the Nintendo environment, on his personal blog. It should be noted that the history of this personality is somewhat turbulent, since he has to his credit several successes and equally notorious errors. On this occasion, he anticipates that during the next month of November “we will return to Johto”which has shocked many of the fans of the franchise, since clearly mention the word remake. The leaker does not provide more details about it, except that it would be one of the announcements prepared for February.

The most logical thing is that it could be a new game in Let’s GO! that allows you to revisit the Johto region with 3D environments and under the premise that they already presented in this new line of games with Let’s GO! Pikachu and Eevee. There is also the possibility that it is something totally different. The date also indicates that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC should arrive sooner so as not to overshadow each other. To get out of doubt, you will only have to wait a month.

The tenth generation of Pokémon could be based in Italy

The arrival of the tenth generation of Pokémon seems much further away, but Game Freak could already have left a clue in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to discern where the future of the franchise is heading. And it is that one of the elements of the protagonist’s house would point to Italyto follow an achievement of European countries that complete, up to now, France, UK and Spain. Therefore, it would fit perfectly with the dynamics of the Japanese company.

Game Freak reveals his future plans away from Pokémon

There is very little left to know what they will be Game Freak’s plans in 2023but everything indicates that we will receive great surprises and revolutionary news, as they have been included in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple where mechanics as interesting as evolving Bisharp are included, among many other things.