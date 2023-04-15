Pokémon Let’s Go Psyduck? The game that was finally replaced by Eevee

psyduck

Over the years, we have been able to discover all kinds of adventures starring Pokémon. In fact, so beloved are these creatures that they have come to star in all kinds of licenses. An ideal way to show that Pokémon can star in any type of adventure. However, have you ever thought that Psyduck could star in his own adventure?

This was one of the main ideas that the Pokémon managers had for Let’s Go. After all, they were clear that They wanted Pikachu as the main character for one of the works, but what about the second? This is where they thought of Psyduck, the adorable duck with the constant migraine who, unfortunately, couldn’t make it to the lead in his own issue.

eevee

Why wasn’t Psyduck cast in Pokémon: Let’s Go?

While it is true that Psyduck would have been a good choice and much loved by all players, finally it was art that won in this election. Because? Because, when they looked at the colors of both characters, they realized that Pikachu and Psyduck didn’t have big differences.

These similarities ended up causing the creators to have to think of a second option. It was at this time that they opted for Eevee., the adorable normal-type Pokémon with all kinds of evolutions. Not only guaranteed to keep a lovable travel companion, but a most charismatic character.

Source: Screenrant