Pokémon opens vacancy for Latin Spanish-speaking localizer

The Pokémon TV series has been broadcast in more than 160 countries and has been dubbed into more than 30 languages.

Currently, the Pokémon Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

Pokemon Company recently posted a vacancy at Linkedin as a localizer and editor of video games in Latin Spanish. This news has generated great interest among fans of the franchise, especially those who speak Spanish as their native language, since this fact suggests that new Pokémon video games could arrive that will take great care of the details of the language.

It is well known that Pokemon It is attractive mainly for the generation of the nineties, that is, the millennials, since it initially began in the video game industry, in the year nineteen ninety six and due to the great popularity that it obtained, it has managed to expand to other entertainment media such as series, movies, card games, clothing, among others, becoming a brand that is recognized in the world. market world. This company is already around 27 years old and apparently still has a long way to go, as today it is still the novelty.

To this day, the company has not only been present on the consoles, but also on the games mobilesince it is well known that one of his best successes has been Pokemon GOwhich was presented in July 2016, was the novelty due to the experience that this game offered in augmented reality (AR) based on the location, since said company managed to create a global sensation, reconquering the generation millennial of the 1990s.

Pokémon opens a vacancy for video game locator in Latin Spanish

The Pokémon Company recently opened several jobs, which suggests that they would be working on new video games, and it is that in the announcement published on Linkedin it can be seen that they are looking for Latin American Spanish translators to work in their London office, place where the localization of all the languages ​​of its main video games is carried out. So far there are already more than 266 applicants seeking to be part of this project.

The offer on this occasion is for a fixed 12-month contract, with the possibility of indefinite extension depending on performance and the number of projects that need to be located.

Some of the activities requested in the vacancy are: Editing a wide variety of computer game related material such as in-game text, templates, packaging, press releases, and all other marketing materials in the language of expertise , adapt the material in Spanish to the LATAM audience.

Oversee the QA process for all computer games and implement changes as necessary by gaining in-depth knowledge of any computer games being localized internally, editing grammar, punctuation, spelling, style, and language-specific slang in the language of specialization.

Ensure consistency in the use of terminology and style in the language of experience, among other things.

Pokémon is beginning to take the localization of the Pokémon games into Latin Spanish more and more seriously. A few hours ago he opened a job search on LinkedIn for a Latin Spanish editor. It will not only deal with websites and promotional material, but also with games. pic.twitter.com/TSzg3hVWWL — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) April 4, 2023

This is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity for native Spanish speakers who want to get involved in the video game industry. This move will not only allow Spanish-speaking players to enjoy a more authentic and localized gaming experience, but will also encourage greater diversity and cultural representation in the video game industry.

Now read:

Netflix will bring video games to televisions and that’s how it plans to do it

Teenage mutant ninja turtles will have their own ‘God of War’-inspired video game

2024 Olympics will have AI technology