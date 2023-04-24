Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Debut New 7-Star Theraraid This Week

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple They have added teraincursions as the great raids of this generation and since Game Freak they are attracting a large number of players thanks to these temporary events that are held on Nintendo Switch.

The ninth generation of the saga adds teratype pokémon with different combinations that offer a huge amount of options after catching them. Now Pokémon Scarlet and Purple adds another great theraincursion with an old acquaintance as the main protagonist.

VIDEO There are already over a thousand Pokémon!

Inteleon is the new Teraincursion of 7 stars of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

You have already read it Inteleon Coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Purple as part of the sporadic 7-star theraincursions. The third evolution of the initial water that we were able to meet in the Galar region awaits us, but on very specific dates.

The 7-star teraid will take place on April 28-30 and May 5-7. Only one Inteleon can be caught per game, so that you take it into account and it will be a unique challenge that you should not miss.

As regards other details, we are faced with a Inteleon with an Ice teratype that appears with the Unbeatable Crest. You know, if you want to capture him you will find him in raids of 7 black crystal stars during very limited dates (via Serebii).

Remember that to participate in these Teraincursions of more than 5 stars you have to connect to the Internet and have unlocked them by completing the three routes (Victory Voyage, Legendary Path and Stardust Route). The postgame is also included in the list.

