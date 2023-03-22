Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has a bug that can delete the game

The premiere of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has not been easy. Not so much at the sales level, which has swept as usual in the saga, but because of the game’s finish itself. Bugs and errors have not gone unnoticed, so Nintendo has promised to keep updating it with improvements. The problem is that as published Kotakuthe most recent patch has caused an unappetizing bug: the erasure of save data.

What happens in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Some followers have warned in Reddit that his game has disappeared youAfter connecting the game with the Pokémon GO app. Others have claimed that the issue has been triggered by downloading DLC ​​content. It doesn’t seem like there is a single cause for this, with one person reporting that their game was deleted while purchasing DLC, while another managed to send a few postcards before the save files went to hell. .

Although the bug affects a small amount of people, on paper it can affect anyone, so maybe it’s better to wait for Nintendo to release a new patch. Just in case.

Losses of Shiny Pokémon and other bugs have been happening since the arrival of the patch. Meanwhile, a user has assured that she has contacted Nintendo’s customer service. After being informed that they would investigate the case, your ticket has been closed. At the moment, those in Kyoto have not referred to the issue officially.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple went on sale last November exclusively for Nintendo Switch. It will be expanded soon with the expansion The hidden treasure of Area Zero, which will have two installments: the first, The Turquoise Mask, will be available in the fall; the second, El disco indigo, will be released in winter.

Source | Kotaku