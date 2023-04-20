Pokemon Scarlet and Purple Update 1.3.0: All Changes

Do you want to know what changes version 1.3.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple brings? Here are the full patch notes.

As we anticipated just a day ago, the Pokémon Generation 9 games now have their new update available. you can now download the patch for version 1.3.0 of pokemon scarlet and purple and see first hand all the changes that brings to the gaming experience.

They are not few novelties, although perhaps not what many expected. Thanks to the notes shared by Nintendo, we can delve into all the news of this version and tell you what changes the update 1.3 of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple.

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple 1.3.0 Full Patch Notes

Do you want to know all patch 1.3.0 changes of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple? Before getting into the matter, it should be noted that, in the patch notes, Nintendo does not mention at any time changes related to the performance of the game or its graphic section. This new version focuses on fix errors when connecting to Pokémon GO, in Tera Raids and in online battles.

Below, you can see the full patch notes to version 1.3.0 of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple:

Help trainers who captured an Egg instead of Ripple Water or Ferroverdor in Teraid Raids

All Trainers who earned a bug egg for having captured Ondulagua or Ferroverdor before updating to version 1.2.0 Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will now have their corresponding Pokémon.

On top of that, Suicune and Virizion’s Paradox Form Teraids are back for two weeks. To capture them, you can read our guide to the Tera Raid of Ferroverdor and Ondulagua.

Function Settings

Friendly Competitions – Trainers are now allowed to join these competitions until they are over. Before, you could only sign up until the moment the competition started.

bug fixes

Online Battles

Fixed a bug in Online Battles where choosing Trade just before the team select timer reached 0 the Pokémon could not be traded, causing the trade and combat to behave anomalously.

the Pokémon could not be traded, causing the trade and combat to behave anomalously. Fixed a bug that caused the combat countdown was not displayed where it should with less than 1 minute left.

with less than 1 minute left. Fixed a bug where certain attacks would reduce the time the Trainer had to choose another Pokémon to replace a weakened Pokémon.

combats

Fixed a bug that caused the Rumination ability to reactivate every two turns after being activated for the first time, without fulfilling its description.

after being activated for the first time, without fulfilling its description. Fixed a Teracrystallized Zoroark bug when using his Illusion ability to dress up as another Pokémon. On the screen to check his status, the type of the Pokémon he was disguised as was displayed, instead of Zoroark’s Teratype.

to dress up as another Pokémon. On the screen to check his status, the type of the Pokémon he was disguised as was displayed, instead of Zoroark’s Teratype. Fixed another Zoroark bug when using the Illusion ability to disguise himself as a Teracrystallized Pokémon. The bug caused Zoroark to display the Pokémon’s Teratype instead of its original Teratype on the status screen.

to disguise himself as a Teracrystallized Pokémon. The bug caused Zoroark to display the Pokémon’s Teratype instead of its original Teratype on the status screen. Fixed a bug with moves causing status changes in Double Fights. The error made the status change will be applied twice if a Pokémon that was hidden behind a Substitute was hit.

Connection with Pokémon GO

Others

Fixed the bug that did not register Zoroark in the Pokédex when receiving Hisui’s Zoroark as a gift for buying the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, without having seen a Zoroark before.

as a gift for buying the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, without having seen a Zoroark before. Other bugs and errors.

