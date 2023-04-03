Pokémon Scarlet and Purple’s Next Teraid Event Will Have Ditto

Ditto It is one of the favorite Pokémon by fans of the saga. The smiling little purple mass is adorable and squishy, ​​and it’s also tremendously useful, because it can turn into any Pokémon… which makes it easy to raise Pokémon.

Players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Nintendo Switch will have a chance to snag a Ditto chetaditto next weekend in the next 5-star Teraid event, between April 7 and 9.

The protagonist will be Dittowhich will spawn more often in 5-star Teraid Raids, and will have its stats maxed out, at least 5 IVs max. There will not be a single Teratype, you can find it in several.

Dates and times for the Ditto Raid Event

The event will start from Friday, April 7 at 01:00, to Monday, April 10 at 00:59 (CEST time, Spanish peninsular time).

Keep in mind that to participate in these 5 Star Teraincursions you have to connect to the Internet and have unlocked them, something you get by completing the three three routes (Victory Lane, Legendary Path and Stardust Way).

It is not necessary to spend the postgame, as with the 6-star and 7-star ones (which are only the event ones, and with Pokémon that are not part of Paldea, such as Samurott or Decidueye recently).

As we said, this Ditto can have up to five IVs (Individual Values) to the max. This makes it especially interesting for breeding stronger Pokémon, as you’ll usually need a lot more patience to get a perfect Ditto…

Ditto not only appears in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, it also appears in Pokémon GO, where it changes appearance each season: these are the Pokémon Ditto currently transforms into.

