Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go Plus +: launch and how it works

After years of waiting, Pokémon Sleep will finally see the light of day as the mobile app has been confirmed to launch in the summer of 2023.

The elusive sleep tracking app Pokémon Sleep was first announced in May 2019, with an original release planned for sometime in 2020, though that never happened.

While some fans were concerned that the app would never arrive, it was revealed during the Pokemon Presents broadcast on February 27 that Pokemon Sleep is still on the way, and not long to wait, as it has a summer release window of 2023.

The article continues after the announcement.

What is Pokemon Sleep?

The Pokemon Presents also revealed some new footage of the app and how it works: The game takes place on a small island where you’ll investigate Pokemon’s sleep patterns with the help of a friendly Snorlax and a professor named Neroli.

To play, you’ll place your iPhone or Android phone next to your pillow at night to track your sleep. When you wake up, you’ll be given a score and sleep style that will influence the Pokemon that appear around Snorlax.

The article continues after the announcement.

Pokémon Sleep will launch with Pokémon Go Plus +

It has also been confirmed that a new device called Pokemon Go Plus + will be released on July 14, 2023.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

This little device can be linked to your phone via Bluetooth and will track your sleep with the push of a button, at which point it will prompt you to fall asleep or wake up with Pikachu’s adorable voice.

pokemon company

Pokémon Go Plus + can be used just like the original Pokémon Go Plus, which spins PokéStops when you pass them and catches Pokémon without needing to unlock your phone.

We will update this article with all the information about Pokémon Sleep.