Pokémon Sleep arrives with news in Pokémon Go and a new tool: Pokémon Go Plus +

hIt’s been a long time, but it’s finally here: the application of Pokémon Sleepone of the most claimed and expected by a good part of the Pokémon fandom, has finally been presented once and for all with a very beautiful dramatization in which humans and Pokémon lived with each other.

After this, during the video they offered us -now yes- a preview of the application. Apparently, that will develop a small island where we can interact with Professor Neroli and with a very specific function: sleep. The application, more than a game, is a kind of sleep quality analysis that will be used to determine how good our rest is.

Pokémon Sleep comes with a lot of new features

Presentation video | Pokémon Sleep

Available from summer 2023, will allow us to discover the rest patterns of the various Pokémon that appear in the game as well. Thus, it will not only serve to measure our sleep, but also to learn more about ‘pocket monsters’. Along with this will come a new tool: Pokemon Go Plus+.

Broadly speaking, it will connect our application with the mobile game and it will function as a small speaker in which a Pikachu will sing lullabies, it will serve as an alarm clock… In addition, it fulfills the same functions as the previous Pokémon Go tool. That is, it will automatically capture creatures, turn Pokéstops, etc.

Presentation video | Pokemon GO Plus+

Available from July 21, 2023, it will also unlock a special research adventure. In addition, although they have not said what exactly they meansince they will give new details in the future, it would unlock new features in the game that would use our sleep data.

Therefore, at the expected launch of Pokémon Sleep, an app that we hadn’t heard from for a long time, many other novelties related to its famous augmented reality game are added. Taking into account that it is related to sleep, it is very possible that Pokémon like Gengar, Hypnoss or Drowzee are related, but we will have to wait.