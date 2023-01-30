Pokémon Sleep is still alive and is a Tamagotchi that you feed sleeping

Pokemon fans still think about it to this day. Pokémon Sleep. A device in charge of monitoring your sleep in the company of your favorite Pokémon. We discovered about this curious device about five years ago, more or less around the announcement of the non-existent Detective Pikachu 2. However, now we bring you new information about itand it is that Pokémon Sleep has surfaced again in the form of a patent dating back to November containing pretty cool info about what the device would offer.

According to the patent, thanks to Pokémon Sleep we would have a virtual pet in the form of Pokémon that it would gain levels and power according to our quality of sleep, being something similar to a Tamagotchi that works based on recharge our batteries sleeping:

Bearing in mind that the date of the patent dates back just a couple of months, everything could indicate that we will be able to learn more about this long-awaited project for the next pokemon daywhich will take place this same month of February together with the supposed DLC reveal for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple or even some long-awaited remakes of Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Pokémon Sleep It had already given rise to talk a few months ago when it appeared in the Pokémon GO code, so its return to the scene would not bring anyone by surprise, quite the opposite.

What do you think of all this? Do you want to see the reappearance of Pokémon Sleep soon? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!