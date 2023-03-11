Pokémon Sleep, the game in which you only have to sleep, will be available this 2023 | video game | app | Spain | Mexico | United States | TECHNOLOGY

Nearly four years after its announcement, Pokémon Sleep is finally on its way. During the event Pokemon Presents today, it was learned that the game will arrive sometime this summer. It was originally supposed to debut in 2020.

Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep it’s a mobile game from the developer of Pokemon: Magikarp Jump Select Button that can track your sleep. Features Snorlax and Professor Neroli, a sleep researcher Pokemon. The idea is that you leave your phone next to you when you go to bed.

The app will analyze your sleep and categorize it into one of three types: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. The Pokemon who tend to sleep similarly will gather around snorlax.

The more you play, the more likely you are to unlock rare sleep styles for various Pokemon. Pikachu lop-eared in particular looks extremely cute.

Pokemon Go Plus+

pokemon company also provided an update on Pokemon Go Plus+a physical device that connects to both Pokémon Sleep like Pokémon Go.

For the former, you press the button when you go to bed and again when you wake up to track your sleep data, presumably instead of needing to have your phone by your side. There is a built-in alarm, as well as a voice Pikachu who can sing lullabies.

While you are away from home, you can use Pokemon Go Plus+ disc-shaped to rotate automatically PokéStops and throw poke balls in Pokémon Go without even having to press the button on the device. Eventually, there will also be a way to use your sleep data in Pokémon Go.

“Press the button when you go to sleep (beeps Pika Pika) and do it again when you get up in the morning, and record sleep data. You can unlock new alarm tones”, reads its description.

Pokemon Go Plus+ follow the pokemon go plus original, which emerged in 2016, and the Poke Ball Plus. It will be available on July 14 and will be priced at $55, about the same as a new core game of Pokemon on Switch.

When you link to Pokémon Goyou’ll be able to find an adorable version of Snorlax wearing a nightcap when you’re out hunting Pokémon.

GDA / El Universal / Juan Carlos Peña / Mexico