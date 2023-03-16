Pokémon Sleep: this is the game that allows you to hunt Pokémon while you sleep

In 2016, the founder of Netflix, Reed Hastingsdeclared to dream like your biggest enemy: People had to sleep, and that meant hours without watching series or movies. Then the focus of his annoyance shifted: By 2019, his nemesis was Fortnite, the game then at its peak of success.

The grudge is mutual: while someone is watching a series or a movie, they are not usually playing a video game. And much less sleep, a time of day when, until now, any activity was suspended.

The Pokémon Company, the company behind the games of Pokémon GO (that augmented reality game in which you have to walk with your cell phone to find and hunt pokémones), does not think the same, and announced Pokémon Sleep, a game that allows you to hunt pokemons in our dreams. Literally.

The way to use it is simple (it couldn’t be any other way, of course, because users are oblivious to the world while they sleep): you have to activate the application, leave your phone on the bedside table, and sleep. Depending on the time to go to bed and wake up, and our movements, breathing rate and noises during the night, the application will capture certain types of Pokémon for us.

The game, which will be published in the middle of the year and works for smartphones with Android or iOS is, strictly speaking, a way of “gamifying” the night’s rest: it motivates us to try to sleep well, because this will generate better results in the dream game .

The company will also offer the Pokémon Go Plus+ (pronounced “smash smash”), a pokeball-like accessory that rests on the mattress at night, presumably because it has more sensors to measure the quality of our sleep, and that during the day it will be used to hunt Pokémon, like in the classic Pokémon GO, which became an instant global hit in 2016, and which according to some estimates has almost 10 million users around the world who search for pokémones on a daily basis; generated $1.2 billion in profit for its developer in 2021.

As Gizmodo recalls, the game was announced in 2019, but the pandemic delayed the company’s plans, which will only now make it a reality.

