Pokémon Stadium comes to Switch with online multiplayer

Pokémon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch next week, making it the latest N64 classic to hit the console. In addition, it will do so with online multiplayer.

Nintendo is also giving the game a fresh coat of paint, adding online multiplayer to the 25-year-old game upon its arrival on the Switch catalog.

Pokémon Stadium’s single-player mode will give Nintendo Switch players plenty of options. Including the opportunity to return to face Gym leaders and the strongest trainers of Pokémon Red and Blue.

All four elite tournaments will also be available to play, and once players master these two modes, a final challenge will be unlocked.

Switch owners who have also purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership, as well as the N64 Library Expansion Pass, will be able to play the game at no additional cost.

Pokémon Stadium, another great classic that you can now play on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Stadium was one of the great successes of the N64, released in 1996. It broke with the traditional formula of having a large world and a more developed story, and instead focused on Pokémon battles and the more competitive side of the game.

The game sold over a million copies and spawned a sequel in 2000. It also popularized the Pokémon minigames, and its influence can be seen in more modern games such as Pokémon Go.

Nintendo has given this treatment to some of the most successful games on the beloved N64 console, with the goal of making the Switch a hub for Nintendo classics.

Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Pokémon Snap are also available in the Switch library, making Pokémon Stadium the 23rd game to carry over to the modern era.