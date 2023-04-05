Pokémon Stadium no longer makes sense and is the fault of a fan-made game: It is the strangest but logical exception to Nintendo’s restrictive policies – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Showdown is a fan-made game that Nintendo has never wanted to act against.

With the return of pokemon stadium thanks to Nintendo Switch Online, we have all remembered what it is one of the most interesting ‘spin off’ in the history of this acclaimed franchise of collectible monsters. A very solid video game that moved away from the adventurous experience to get straight to the point and focus on combat. Overcoming challenges against trainers managed by artificial intelligence and sweating the fat drop facing fights with a devilish difficulty that is nothing like what the main games usually offer us.

The title was a success and became the first installment of one of the strongest alternative sagas of the franchise. The Kanto games had the now remembered Pokémon Stadium and there was quickly a direct sequel to add the new creatures that arrived in Johto which was also released on Nintendo 64. We even had a Pokémon Battle Revolution that, without being directly a sequel, did offer a similar proposition. However, It’s been 17 years since the last time a Pokemon game with these features was released.. This is due to many factors, although you may be surprised to learn that much of the blame lies with the community.

A new Pokémon Stadium doesn’t make sense

Although at the time there was no need for excuses to launch new games in the franchise, the Stadium saga was born with two main ideas. On the one hand, I was trying to offer a most spectacular approach to fighting. It was the only way to see the pokémon in 3D in a video game and it had details that today have disappeared from the franchise. For example, Blastoise used his cannons to attack, something that doesn’t happen in the last generations. Additionally, it was designed to offer a competitive experience. Without going any further, the first world championship was played –the one in which Knekro came third– was promoted through the aforementioned Pokémon Stadium.

From here is when the problems arise. Beyond budget limitations or delivery times, Nothing stops Game Freak from making battles as spectacular as he wants anymore. Going back to Blastoise himself, a detailed 3D model of this creature has existed since the sixth generation. It is not necessary to create a new video game so that it can launch Hydro Pump using its cannons or look more real, but the main delivery can be used without problems. It is true that it is complex to add so many functions to a single title, but here we talk about the mere technical possibility.





This is how Blastoise attacks in Pokémon Stadium

In addition, we have to take into account that the Pokémon saga has been adding more and more combat mechanics. Items, hidden abilities, distribution of effort points and individual values they have become pillars of battles. There wouldn’t be a good sequel to the Stadium or Battle Revolution saga that didn’t take into account all these new mechanics. The problem is that a video game with these characteristics already existsit can be played from the browser and it is the only major exception that we know of to the usual restrictive policies of Nintendo with the creations of the fans.

Pokémon Stadium ‘died’ because of the community

Given the lack of new deliveries focused on the fights (Battle Revolution came out in 2006) the community took control of the situation and in 2011 it was published Pokemon Showdown. It is a browser game with some 30,000 active users in the central hours of the day that defines itself as a combat simulator. It has more than 80 different formats ranging from fights with random teams from the first generation to a game mode in which you can continue to use the mega evolutions and almost all existing creatures in the saga, regardless of whether they are in the ninth generation or not.

If we think of a new Pokémon Stadium, it will most likely come to mind. a video game similar to the one we met, but that stretches thanks to online features. I would try to catch the casual players with the proposal of combats with more interesting animations and somewhat more difficult challenges that are not impossible, but also those interested in the competitive one. The problem is that it is almost impossible to please these two sectors of the public at the same time. Battle Revolution tried and the only thing that could happen happened: the most casual called it too competitive and the most competitive called it too casual.

Pokémon Showdown offers online battles in over 80 different formats and with fully customizable teams (including EVs, IVs, Items, and Abilities).

In this sense, Pokémon Showdown is a positive force for those responsible for the franchise. Smogon, the Pokémon learning page that is responsible for the creation and management of this web game, has kept competitive players interested in the series by giving them something that The Pokémon Company could no longer offer. That is one of the main reasons why the page, which of course is non-profit, it has not been closed even twelve years after its opening.

Create a new game that includes the already more than a thousand species available in the saga, that it is the type in terms of animations or that it is capable of offering a fast and effective customization system is an atrocious effort. And why would they do it if it would not even be something easy to monetize in the long term? The existence of Showdown makes a Pokémon Stadium unnecessary and that they can their development efforts in things like Mysterious world either Arceus Legends . They are titles that are much more commercial and adapted to the public that they have historically wanted to satisfy with the brand.

Main Image: Illustration of Seiryuuden for pokemon showdown

In 3D Games | Pokémon GO players mobilize with a petition that already accumulates 44,051 signatures against the latest changes.

In 3D Games | If you have 1,000 hours, these are the 14 best RPGs you can currently play on your Nintendo Switch.