Pokémon Stadium will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog on April 12

Pokemon Stadiumthe classic 3D battle video game originally released for the Nintendo 64, will be added next April 12 to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog + Expansion Pack as Nintendo itself announced in mid-September last year. As we indicated, only those who are subscribed to the highest level of the Nintendo Switch service will be able to access this title that arose from the success of the editions belonging to the first generation of Pokémon.

“As of April 12, the game Pokemon Stadium will bring exciting Pokémon battles to the Nintendo 64 library of Nintendo Switch Online for everyone with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, this battle arena game features every Pokemon from the games. pokemon red version, pokemon blue version and pokemon yellow version along with a host of solo and multiplayer modes designed to test your mettle as a Pokémon trainer,” we can read in the statement.

In Pokemon Stadium, Trainers can battle solo with their team of six Pokémon of their choice across four tournaments in Stadium mode, or take on Kanto’s elite Trainers in the Gym Leader’s Castle. Winning in either mode will secure a spot for your champion team in the Palace of Victory, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge the Ultimate Trainer.

Multiplayer modes for up to four players

Users can test their combat skills and compete in all-out battles with their friends in Free Battle mode for one to four players, or play a collection of nine mini-games in the Kids Club. Despite what it might seem from the name, even the most experienced trainers will feel the heat in the kitchen. Sushi-Go-Round or reach a new level in Magikarp’s Splash!



