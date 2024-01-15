Poland-Wales, Iceland-Ukraine and Georgia-Greece, Euro Cup play-off finals. football | game

Six finalists were formed in the six Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals played this Thursday. They will face each other in three finals next Tuesday. Wales and Poland will play the final in Cardiff; Ukraine and Iceland will play in Wroclaw; And Georgia and Greece will decide the last ticket in Tbilisi.

The tournament, to be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024, has already qualified 21 teams via the normal route: Spain, Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Albania, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England. , Netherlands, Austria, France, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic. The controversy over the remaining three tickets unsurprisingly erupted this Thursday.

more information

Albert Gudmundsson scored a hat trick as Israel defeated Israel (1–4). Israel, which has never played in a European Championship, will also not go to Germany. Iceland, which has already played with great success in the 2016 tournament, will be able to get there. To achieve this it would have to defeat Ukraine. The Slavs advanced to the final on Artem Dovbyk’s goal at the buzzer. The Verona attacker scored a goal two minutes from time (1-2) at Bosnia’s expense. Now Dovbiek and Gudmundsson will compete in Wroclaw.

Poland defeated Estonia (5-1) in a convincing semi-final. Frankowski, Zielinski, Piotrowski, Metz and Szymanski scored for Poland in a goal celebration, which Lewandowski attended as a spectator. The Barca scorer will have to wait until Tuesday for the match against Wales in Cardiff. The British reached the final by defeating Finland (4–1) without Bell, who had already retired.

Georgia beat Luxembourg (2-1) and Greece beat Kazakhstan (5-0). Now the Greek team will travel to Colchis, like their ancestors the Argonauts, to try to win that last ticket to the Euro Cup in Tbilisi.

