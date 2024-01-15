Poland was in favor of the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine: “This is not an unimaginable scenario.” (Europa Press)

Foreign Minister of polandRadek Sikorsky assured that this idea send nato troops “The unthinkable is not possible” for Ukraine And, on the contrary, he thanked the French President Emmanuel Macron In order not to close this possibility.

A few weeks ago, Macron himself commented on the possible consequences of the war that Russia started more than two years ago and said “The presence of Alliance troops in Kiev has not been ruled out.” His comments caused great unease among members of the bloc, who have supported Volodymyr Zelensky sending arms and money to the nation, but who oppose the deployment of his officers on the ground.

The Prime Minister of Poland was also included among them. donald tuskwho immediately made it clear His country “does not plan to send its troops to Ukrainian territory”.,

Macron left the door open to the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, sparking controversy. (Reuters)

NATO tried to distance itself from the statements by the Elysee Palace, which then tried to justify itself by mentioning that it was referring to the fact that a Russian victory could not be allowed. Thus, sources in the bloc stressed that “NATO and its allies are providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine – we have done so since 2014 and intensified it after Russia’s massive invasion – but No plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine,

“Ukraine has the right to self-defense and we have the right to support them. “That’s what NATO allies are doing and will continue to do,” he concluded.

However, this Friday, Sikorsky surprised with his statements, although he tried to tone down the tone to avoid a scandal. “It’s about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin”he explained.

Sikorsky pointed out that “this is about Putin being afraid, not about us being afraid of Putin” (AP)

As expected, the Kremlin opposed the proposal and warned that if NATO decided to move in this direction, it would have consequences. an inevitable direct confrontation with, even, worldwide nuclear threat, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the coalition countries should “assess” whether a conflict with Russia “matches their interests and the interests of their people”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military commented this Saturday that Russian troops are increasing pressure on their positions in the east of the country in an effort to weaken them and gain more territory.

“in front of BakhmutThe enemy continuously increases its efforts to carry out offensive actions, introduces reserves into the battle, permanently compensates the losses suffered by its units” and initiates combat “both day and night”, the battalion’s Indicated by the commander of the tactical group of the 4th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In the east and south, Russia is trying to hold its ground but Ukraine is holding its position (Reuters)

“it’s clear that The next task of the enemy will be to reach Chasiv Yar city, He concluded, “They are trying to attack, attack from the front and surround the city.”

For its part, troops were deployed on the east bank of the Dnieper. KhersonThey hold their positions and try to advance on the southern front.

“In the area of ​​operations of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-attacks do not stop. “Our troops maintain their positions and take measures to strengthen and expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper,” it said in a statement.

(With information from AP and EFE)