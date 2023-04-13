Polemics and tragedies involving the saga of “Harry Potter”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in 2001 and was the kickoff of a long and enchanting journey for Harry and his wizarding friends that will hardly be forgotten by fans.
But, like any long journey, the “Harry Potter” franchise also had its mishaps, or rather, controversies. And there were not few. That’s why FLIPAR will help you remember some, check it out!
Starting with a tragedy, which happened in 2009. While recording action scenes for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1”, actor Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, David Holmes, suffered an accident when he was thrown against the wall in a flight sequence.
Sadly, the boy, who was 25 at the time, broke his neck and became a paraplegic.
A controversy that stood out in the franchise was the decision of the producers to divide the last film into two parts – something that was not common at the time.
The strategy divided fans and drew criticism from many people who said the decision put profit above everything else.
As it turns out, the strategy not only worked – both films were box-office successes – but it helped to create a new culture in Hollywood of splitting films into two parts.
So much so that, years later, the “Twilight” and “Hunger Games” sagas repeated the idea. More recently, Marvel has also jumped on the bandwagon with “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).
All fans know that Joanne Kathleen Rowling was the one who wrote the books of the “Harry Potter” saga, but perhaps what some are not aware of is that the abbreviation JK Rowling was a decision made by the publisher’s agent.
That’s because he believed that a woman writing adventure stories would not be well accepted by the public and that’s why he decided to hide the author’s first female name.
Another controversy that made the history of the franchise something to talk about was when JK Rowling, while participating in an event in 2007, revealed that the character Dumbledore (pictured) was gay.
No problem with being gay. But the issue is that it was never mentioned in the original stories. Many fans criticized the author at the time saying that she was trying to take advantage of a false diversity in her work.
Another controversy, this time involving actor Jamie Waylett, who lived the character Vincent Crabbe (photo), friend of Draco Malfoy in the franchise. He was arrested in 2009 on drug charges.
Result: he did not participate in the last two films of the saga and was replaced by Blásio Zabini, a character who rarely appears in the books, but gained importance in the feature films due to circumstances.
Another actor who participated in the franchise, Roberto Knox, who played the character Marcos Belby in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), died after being stabbed in a bar fight. He was only 19 years old and trying to defend his brother.
There’s no way, no one is involved in more controversies than author JK Rowling herself. Many fans questioned when she defended the choice of Johnny Depp to live Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016), a film derived from the original series.
At the time, the actor had just been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Only, months later, Depp – who even lost his role in the continuation of the saga – was victorious in the process, since the Justice considered that the accusations against him were unfounded.
In June 2020, JK Rowling also caused controversy when she mocked an article that used the expression “people who menstruate”. According to Rowling, it was enough to say “women”. The writer was heavily criticized and accused of transphobia.
After being attacked, Rowling defended herself by saying that she “knows and loves trans people” and that she “has empathized with trans people for decades”.
Actor Daniel Radcliffe himself came out in defense of trans people at the time and wrote a long text in response to the author. He made a point of categorically stating that “trans women are women”.
