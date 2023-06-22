Police call for caution after fire by weed burner: “People don’t always think about it” (Bredeen)

In Breiden, a fire broke out at a campsite at Klemskerkestraat at 4 pm on Sunday. Someone was burning weeds when a hedge caught fire. “Caution is advised during prolonged drought,” it seems.

At 4 pm, the fire brigade received a report of an outdoor fire at the Zwind II campsite in Bredens Klemskerkstraat on the border of De Haan. “Someone was burning weeds,” says a fire official at the scene. “But the fire spread to a nearby enclosure.”

Due to which the enclosure caught fire. A bystander took matters into his own hands and immediately began dousing the blaze, until the fire brigade brought it under control. Presumably this prevented the man from spoiling. After all, the enclosure where the fire started is surrounded by huts. “The damage is not too bad, although a corner of the hedge has been burnt,” continues the fire official. (read more below photo)

The fire started at the Gwind II campsite. jeffrey rosscall

The fire brigade immediately brought the fire under control, but it took some time to control the fire. There was no injury. In periods of drought, one in five fires are caused by burning grass. Fire brigades in our country have been asking for some time not to burn weeds during prolonged drought.

Dennis Goes, commissioner of the Bredene/De Haan police precinct, called for caution. “In prolonged drought, it is generally known that burning weeds can have serious consequences,” says the police commissioner. “People sometimes don’t think about it, but caution is actually advised. Throwing away cigarette butts can also have disastrous consequences. Just think of the horrific roadside fire last July It is advised to take precautions with any kind of fire.