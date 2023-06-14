Police caught two thieves with loot in the car, arrested the suspects “thanks to the camera network” (Ninove)

Last week two thieves were caught red-handed and arrested by the local police. The facts are of June 6. The suspects, men aged between 40 and 36, are now under electronic surveillance.

During a burglary in a house in Knokke-Heist on Tuesday 6 June the local police in Damme/Knokke-Heist succeeded in catching two thieves. Initially both the accused managed to escape after being spotted by eyewitnesses. He informed the police.

The escape route was quickly mapped thanks to the camera network in the knock-heist. “With the cooperation of various police services from the surrounding areas, the vehicle was eventually intercepted on the express road in Bruges,” police said. And were both glaring: The robbers were caught in the vehicle with their loot.

The suspects have now been brought before the investigating judge. The suspects, a 40-year-old man from Ninov and a 36-year-old man from Zotegem, were immediately arrested and placed under electronic surveillance. He will have to answer later in the criminal court.

