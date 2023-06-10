Police found 1,500 cannabis plants in the house, seventy arrested: “Hope he can continue to take care of his wife” (Binnenland)

A 76-year-old man from Möllenbirsel was arrested on charges of drug cultivation. During a search of a house in Rondstraat, police found Karma 1,500 cannabis plants. The seventy-year-old, who is responsible for caring for his frail wife, is in prison.

Four professional grow rooms and a technical room with a total capacity of 1,500 cannabis plants. Local police Karma found it on Tuesday during a search of a house in the Rondstraat in Molenbirsel (Kinrui). The plants appear to have been recently cut. And about 30 kg of ganja was still drying inside. Illegal branches were used to supply the installation with electricity and water.

son arrested

The owner of the house turned out to be a 76-year-old man. He was arrested and taken for questioning. The son of the house, a fifty year old man from Kinroi was also arrested. But it is the father who is brought before the investigating magistrate after giving his statement. He decided to arrest the man and transfer him to jail.

Striking Detail: The man has a wife who needs daily care. Some vouch for the seventies. “My client with a clean criminal record has been arrested, but is cooperating with the investigation,” says his attorney, Vanessa Penninger. Penninger said, “Counsel is in the chamber on Friday and hopefully we can continue the detention under electronic monitoring so that he can take care of his frail wife.”

three raids

The raid was part of a larger operation by Karma Zone. They raided two more locations in Genk later that day. During a preliminary search of a house in the Wiekstraat, the remains of a recent cannabis plantation with a capacity of around 750 cannabis plants were found. In addition, a lot of material has been found for the development of cannabis plantations.

Forties from Genk

Police also searched the home of André Dumontlan. Here they came upon a cannabis plantation, two grow rooms and a technical room in the attic. Good for approximately 500 cannabis plants. Here also illegal branches were used for water and electricity. A 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from Genk were arrested. The youth will be produced before the magistrate on Thursday. Two cars were towed and police seized a huge amount of cash.

Forensic labs came to the scene at Mollenbirsel and André Dumontlan’s home for trace analysis. The installations were vandalized and destroyed by civil defence. The investigation is now ongoing by a Karma police detective.

The production or cultivation of drugs is also becoming an increasing problem in Limburg. This production has an impact on our safety, our health and the environment we live in. Drug production is harmful to all of us. The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office therefore emphasizes once again how important this is and encourages the public to report suspicious situations or dumped waste. Do you get a weird chemical smell? Do you suddenly see a lot (at night) of activity in an empty building? Do the windows of a building suddenly close completely? Have you often seen an abandoned van without a number plate? Report it here.