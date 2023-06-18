Police must free Labrador from burning van (Binneland)

Antwerp police were supposed to break out on Hendrik van Uffelslaan in Dern at around 4:30 pm on Friday. There they find a panting Labrador retriever abandoned in an old van under the full sun. The team was eventually able to free the dog by using a rope to open the door through a small hole in the window.

A team of Antwerp police was called to Hendrik van Uffelslaan in Düren at around 4.30 pm on Friday. According to the reporter, someone had left their dog in the old fashioned van. The car was in full sun and the outside temperature had risen considerably. “When the intervention team arrived, they saw a labrador gasping,” says Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns. “There was no food or drink to be seen and the dog was weakened. One of the windows was propped up on a small crack. Through this crack the constable could open the car door with a rope and set the dog free, Could have given him water and allowed him to urinate.

The police took another walk with the dog and tried to call the owner, but were unsuccessful. The technical support team finally got hold of the dog. The dog was picked up around 8:30 and police prepared an official report.

(Aliya)