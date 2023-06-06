Police seize Audi RS6 after road racing during wedding procession: “The driver put other road users at risk” (Brussels)

Local police in the Brussels North zone seized an Audi RS6 last Friday after the driver performed a dangerous driving manoeuvre. The man was part of a procession, in which other participants also committed a traffic violation. Brussels North Police has given this information.

It was around 3 p.m. on Friday when a police patrol was called to honking and honking noises near the bridge on Boulevard Leon Grosjean in Evere. They left for a wedding procession. An Audi RS6 rider in the procession stood apart from the others, behaving dangerously in front of the police.

“The vehicle accelerated in Zone 30, then swerved in the opposite direction and turned onto Rue Colonel Bourg,” police said. There, the driver narrowly escaped a busy bus stop, endangering the physical integrity of other road users. He continued his run towards avenue Jacques Georgen, where he hit pedestrians crossing a zebra crossing. The car crossed the white line several times, jeopardizing the physical integrity of the drivers. The car was eventually stopped at the intersection between Jacques Georginlan and Leonard Momartslan.

car seized

Police examined the car and found that the driver was not aware of the seriousness or dangerous nature of his actions.

“In view of the dangerous behavior of the driver, who appeared not to be in control of his vehicle, and in view of the fact that he repeatedly endangered the physical integrity of other road users, the vehicle was administratively suspended for a period of five years.” was seized for the working day”, the police said. “Professional reports were prepared against him as well as other members of the baraat.”