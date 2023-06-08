Police warn of malicious software on Android devices

Nexus is trying to get hold of sensitive information like bank details or passwords. The method is simple: malware pops up fake windows on your phone’s screen, and if the user isn’t paying attention, hackers can gain access to all your private information. In the end, you run the risk that internet criminals will just take over everything,” warn experts at Cleefy, which detects and solutions internet fraud.

tablet and smartphone

The bigger problem is that the average user doesn’t even notice that malicious software is creeping into his or her device. But the common user is not the only one at risk. “Hackers will primarily use this malware to take control of large numbers of tablets and smartphones, allowing them to launch cyberattacks or install ransomware on corporate or government servers. And, as is almost systematically the case in situations like this, some cyber criminals will engage in blackmail and demand a ransom in crypto to release the data.

The computer experts of the Federal Police say that therefore the utmost vigilance is needed against these threats. It goes without saying that all users should follow the strictest security measures for their mobile devices, especially since this new Trojan horse is difficult to detect according to experts.

be careful

Trojans, such as this software, are incredibly good at hiding. They work ‘behind the scenes’, so to speak, so as not to be noticed. Victims often realize this only when it is too late. Yet there are several signs that may indicate that you are one of the victims. For example, if your smartphone or tablet slows down or crashes frequently, this is a sign of a problem. Use a high-quality security suite to see if you can spot the problem.

A sudden increase in the number of pop-ups, annoying ads and a general increase in spam on your computer can also be a reminder. Or suddenly you see an app or program that you definitely didn’t download. Then try to remove it immediately.

antivirus program

The firewall screens data entering your device from the Internet. While most operating systems come with a built-in software firewall, it’s also a good idea to use a hardware firewall version for the ultimate protection. Because hackers are becoming more and more cunning. Antivirus and antimalware are the first line of defense, be sure to have them installed. They can save you a lot of trouble.