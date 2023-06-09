Political parties have already spent 2.4 million euros on online ads this year

In 2023, Flemish political parties have already spent around 2.4 million euros on advertisements on social media. This is reported by the collective of researchers AdLens.

“The absolute numbers are staggering,” says Geert van Dam, data analyst at AdLens. “It is a lot of money, even though Belgian parties have always spent a lot of money on such online ads. Yet we are surprised because the elections are still a year away.

If one extrapolates this year’s amount (2.4 million euros) to the full year 2023, the analysts arrive at an amount of 6 million euros. With elections round the corner, this amount may well exceed. By way of comparison: Last year the parties spent a total of 5 million euros on the online advertising market.

Türkiye and Greece

Also, compared to other countries, Belgium spends a lot of money on American tech companies like Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Google. According to Van Dam, our country, a year before the elections, is at the same level as Turkey or Greece, where elections are held around this period.

“As always, the N-VA and Vlaams Belang are first and second here,” says Van Damme. “They always alternate. In May, Vlaams Belang took first place because of their ‘Do ze listen’ ads. Vooruit was third in May.” If you compare the expenditure on advertisements with the party allocation, it is not clear which parties are in the top three.

Hobby

AdLens says they only request their numbers from Facebook or Google. “You can request how much a party spent last month or last week,” explains Van Dam. “But in the end it looks more transparent than it actually is. They don’t make it easy for you. You can’t request a 2021 or 2022 total, for example. So they determine what you can see.” are and what not.

From that perspective, AdLens did a great job of keeping a close eye on everything. But it is not easy. We actually do this as a hobby. “It would be a shame if we had to stop.”